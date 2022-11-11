College Football College football odds Week 11: How to bet Boston College-NC State 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Boston College Eagles travel to take on the North Carolina State Wolfpack for a Week 11 showdown between ACC teams.

The Eagles have had quite a disappointing season. They are 2-7 and come into this matchup on a four-game losing streak. NC State, on the other hand, has enjoyed a relatively successful year. The Wolfpack are 7-2 and are on a two-game winning streak.

Can the Pack keep the streak going in Week 11, or will the Eagles post a huge upset win?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Boston College and NC State, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and insights from the FOX Sports research team (odds via FOX Bet ).

Boston College at No. 16 NC State (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ACC Network)

Point spread: NC State -18.5 (NC State favored to win by more than 18.5 points, otherwise Boston College covers)

Moneyline: NC State -1429 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.70 total); Boston College +650 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 41 points scored by both teams combined

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

Although Boston College leads the all-time series with NC State 10-8, NC State has won four of the last six games these two have played.

Boston College has struggled against the spread (ATS) lately, as the Eagles are 2-9 in their last 11.

The Wolfpack have won 16 straight home games, and with a win against Boston College, they would break the record for the longest home win streak in school history. They have also been ranked in the Top 25 for 17 straight weeks dating back to 2021, which is a school record.

