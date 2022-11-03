College Football College football odds Week 10: North Carolina-Virginia 38 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

No. 17 North Carolina is heading to Virginia this weekend for another matchup in the South's Oldest Rivalry for Week 10 of the college football season.

North Carolina is having a strong season and is currently on a four-game winning streak, all against ACC opponents.

Virginia is struggling this season. The Cavaliers have lost four of their last five games, including a Week 9 double-overtime loss to Miami.

Can Virginia pick up a big momentum-changing win at home against the ranked Tar Heels?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between North Carolina and Virginia, from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (odds via FOX Bet ).

No. 17 North Carolina at Virginia (Noon ET Saturday, ACC Network)

Point spread: North Carolina -7.5 (North Carolina favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Virginia covers)

Moneyline: North Carolina -303 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.33 total); Virginia +210 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 59.5 points scored by both teams combined

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

North Carolina is 4-3-1 against the spread (ATS) and 7-1 straight up (SU) this season. They are 7-5 ATS and 8-4 SU against Virginia since 2010. With Mack Brown as the coach, the Tar Heels are 8-9-1 ATS and 14-4 SU as 6- to 9-point favorites.

Virginia is 3-5 ATS and 3-5 SU this season. The Cavaliers are 11-7 ATS and 7-11 SU as home underdogs since 2015. The Over/Under has gone Under in six of eight Cavaliers game this season.

