College Football
College football odds Week 10: North Carolina-Virginia
College Football

College football odds Week 10: North Carolina-Virginia

38 mins ago

No. 17 North Carolina is heading to Virginia this weekend for another matchup in the South's Oldest Rivalry for Week 10 of the college football season. 

North Carolina is having a strong season and is currently on a four-game winning streak, all against ACC opponents.

Virginia is struggling this season. The Cavaliers have lost four of their last five games, including a Week 9 double-overtime loss to Miami

Can Virginia pick up a big momentum-changing win at home against the ranked Tar Heels?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between North Carolina and Virginia, from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (odds via FOX Bet).

No. 17 North Carolina at Virginia (Noon ET Saturday, ACC Network)

Point spread: North Carolina -7.5 (North Carolina favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Virginia covers)
Moneyline: North Carolina -303 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.33 total); Virginia +210 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 59.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 4:00 PM
ACCN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
17
North Carolina Tar Heels
UNC
Virginia Cavaliers
UVA

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

North Carolina is 4-3-1 against the spread (ATS) and 7-1 straight up (SU) this season. They are 7-5 ATS and 8-4 SU against Virginia since 2010. With Mack Brown as the coach, the Tar Heels are 8-9-1 ATS and 14-4 SU as 6- to 9-point favorites.

Virginia is 3-5 ATS and 3-5 SU this season. The Cavaliers are 11-7 ATS and 7-11 SU as home underdogs since 2015. The Over/Under has gone Under in six of eight Cavaliers game this season.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!


 

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
College football odds Week 10: How to bet Clemson-Notre Dame
College Football

College football odds Week 10: How to bet Clemson-Notre Dame

14 mins ago
Georgia-Tennessee sets record for highest regular season ticket prices
College Football

Georgia-Tennessee sets record for highest regular season ticket prices

24 mins ago
TCU vs. Texas Tech, Georgia vs. Tennessee, more we're watching in Week 10
College Football

TCU vs. Texas Tech, Georgia vs. Tennessee, more we're watching in Week 10

2 hours ago
College Football Playoff Rankings: Stage set for crucial weekend matchup
College Football

College Football Playoff Rankings: Stage set for crucial weekend matchup

10 hours ago
FOX Bet Super 6: Win $25,000 College Football Pick 6 jackpot in Week 10
College Football

FOX Bet Super 6: Win $25,000 College Football Pick 6 jackpot in Week 10

11 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB HighlightsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes