College Football
College football odds Week 10: How to bet Tennessee-Georgia
College Football

College football odds Week 10: How to bet Tennessee-Georgia

1 hour ago

The Tennessee Volunteers travel to Athens to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in a college football battle that could likely decide who represents the SEC East in December's SEC championship game.

Both the Vols and the Dawgs have perfect 8-0 records. UGA defeated Florida 42-20 in Week 9, and UT easily handled Kentucky, beating the Wildcats at home 44-6.

Will the defending national champion Bulldogs keep their perfect record intact, or will Rocky Top upset the silver britches between the hedges?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Tennessee and Georgia, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

No. 2 Tennessee at No. 1 Georgia (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)

Point spread: Georgia -8 (Georgia favored to win by more than 8 points, otherwise Tennessee covers)
Moneyline: Georgia -333 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13 total); Tennessee +230 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $33 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 66 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 7:30 PM
CBS
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
2
Tennessee Volunteers
TENN
1
Georgia Bulldogs
UGA

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

This won’t be popular, but I’m anti-Tennessee here.

The Volunteers finally face a tough opponent away from Knoxville, and it’s crazy to think this will be their first road game in four weeks. And this goes without being said, but the Bulldogs are easily the best defense that Heisman-hopeful Hendon Hooker will face to date.

Tennessee’s offense is loaded, but Georgia is loaded on offense and defense. For all the talk about Georgia’s challenges stopping Tennessee, Tennessee gave up almost 50 points to Alabama and Georgia’s offense is better.

Athens will be rocking this Saturday, and I expect Hooker to face some adversity. Georgia will throw a bunch of different coverages and looks against Hooker, and I have my doubts about him being able to carve up one of the best secondaries in the country.

Give me the Dawgs by two touchdowns.

PICK: Georgia (-8 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 8 points

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
College football odds Week 10: Oregon State to cover, best early bets
College Football

College football odds Week 10: Oregon State to cover, best early bets

11 mins ago
College football odds Week 10: How to bet Alabama-LSU
College Football

College football odds Week 10: How to bet Alabama-LSU

32 mins ago
College football odds Week 10: How to bet Oklahoma State-Kansas
College Football

College football odds Week 10: How to bet Oklahoma State-Kansas

1 hour ago
College football odds Week 10: How to bet Oregon State-Washington
College Football

College football odds Week 10: How to bet Oregon State-Washington

2 hours ago
College football odds Week 10: Top 25 early lines
College Football

College football odds Week 10: Top 25 early lines

6 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB HighlightsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes