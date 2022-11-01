College Football College football odds Week 10: How to bet Tennessee-Georgia 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Tennessee Volunteers travel to Athens to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in a college football battle that could likely decide who represents the SEC East in December's SEC championship game.

Both the Vols and the Dawgs have perfect 8-0 records. UGA defeated Florida 42-20 in Week 9, and UT easily handled Kentucky, beating the Wildcats at home 44-6.

Will the defending national champion Bulldogs keep their perfect record intact, or will Rocky Top upset the silver britches between the hedges?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Tennessee and Georgia, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

No. 2 Tennessee at No. 1 Georgia (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)

Point spread: Georgia -8 (Georgia favored to win by more than 8 points, otherwise Tennessee covers)

Moneyline: Georgia -333 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13 total); Tennessee +230 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 66 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

This won’t be popular, but I’m anti-Tennessee here.

The Volunteers finally face a tough opponent away from Knoxville, and it’s crazy to think this will be their first road game in four weeks. And this goes without being said, but the Bulldogs are easily the best defense that Heisman-hopeful Hendon Hooker will face to date.

Tennessee’s offense is loaded, but Georgia is loaded on offense and defense. For all the talk about Georgia’s challenges stopping Tennessee, Tennessee gave up almost 50 points to Alabama and Georgia’s offense is better.

Athens will be rocking this Saturday, and I expect Hooker to face some adversity. Georgia will throw a bunch of different coverages and looks against Hooker, and I have my doubts about him being able to carve up one of the best secondaries in the country.

Give me the Dawgs by two touchdowns.

PICK: Georgia (-8 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 8 points

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more