College football odds Week 10: How to bet Oklahoma State-Kansas
College football odds Week 10: How to bet Oklahoma State-Kansas

1 hour ago

The Oklahoma State Cowboys travel to Kansas to take on the Jayhawks in a Week 10 college football battle between Big 12 rivals.

The 6-2 Cowboys were shut out by Kansas State 48-0 in Week 9. The Jayhawks come into this contest with a 5-3 record on a three-game losing skid. Kansas lost three consecutive to TCU, Oklahoma and Baylor.

Which Big 12 squad gets back on track with a win in Week 10?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Oklahoma State and Kansas, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

No. 18 Oklahoma State at Kansas (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1)

Point spread: Oklahoma State -2 (Oklahoma State favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Kansas covers)
Moneyline: Oklahoma State -138 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); Kansas +105 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 65.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

KU’s incredibly brutal schedule continues this Saturday.

After three-straight losses to TCU, Oklahoma and Baylor, Oklahoma State rolls into Lawrence to face a reeling Jayhawks squad. But it sounds like help could be on the way. Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels is trending in the right direction, and I’m expecting him to lace ‘em up.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State is just a battered bunch right now. I wrote about all their injuries before last week’s game against Kansas State, and they got absolutely walloped 48-0. If Spencer Sanders is without multiple offensive linemen and playmakers, the Pokes will be in trouble yet again.

Rock Chalk.

PICK: Kansas (+2 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 2 points (or win outright)

