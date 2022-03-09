College Football
College football odds: Updated Ohio State Buckeyes title futures

1 hour ago

Ohio State missed the most recent College Football Playoff (CFP) semifinals despite studs Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson and Master Teague all having impressive seasons. 

When it comes to gambling, will the three studs declaring for the NFL Draft impact Ohio State's title odds?

According to FOX Bet senior sports trader Paul O’Donoghue, the Buckeyes — even without their explosive wide receivers and running back — are on the national championship track for the 2022 season. 

Let's take a look at where The Ohio State sits in the CFP futures odds.

TOP 10 NATIONAL TITLE ODDS*

Alabama +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)
Georgia +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)
Ohio State +650 (bet $10 to win $750 total)
Clemson +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total) 
Texas A&M +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Oklahoma +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
Michigan +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
USC +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
Notre Dame +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Miami (Fla.) +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Odds as of 3/9/2022

Per FOX Sports research, during the 2019 season — the first year Olave, Wilson and Teague were all Buckeyes — Ohio State went 10-1 straight up (SU) and 8-3 against the spread (ATS). In 2021, there were only five times that the entire trio suited up. But in those contests, Ohio State went 5-0 SU and 4-1 ATS. This means from a betting perspective, wagering on the Buckeyes in those years was a profitable move.

During the receivers' and back's final college season, Olave led the squad with 13 touchdowns scored on 936 receiving yards. Wilson was second in both receiving touchdowns and receiving yards with 12 TDs and 1,058 yards (Jaxon Smith-Njigba racked up the most with 1,606). Running back Teague averaged 5.3 yards per carry, and his four rushing touchdowns were the team's second-most.

Per O’Donoghue, Ohio State is still near the top of the CFP title odds because it didn't surprise oddsmakers that the three stars declared for the draft.

"All futures we price up for action require a degree of homework on the teams' prospects for the upcoming season — including coaches, players, schedule and many other factors," the oddsmaker said. 

"In terms of adjustments, we bake those in for players like Olave, Wilson and Teague — perhaps even upon the creation of the odds for 2022. So there's been no real movement recently in those futures."

What is news, though, are the speedy performances both receivers put on in the NFL combine. Olave clocked a time of 4.39 in the 40-yard-dash. Wilson's 40 time came in at just a hair faster at 4.38. Teague, who did not receive an invitation to the combine, will get an opportunity to impress scouts at Ohio State's pro day in late-March.

While it's true that the Ohio State football program will miss having this athleticism on Saturdays next season, O’Donoghue explained why the Buckeye faithful should not be worried.

"Ohio State is a college football powerhouse," he stated. "There are still high-caliber players on the team like wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and quarterback C.J. Stroud who will return as the starter. They've also got excellent depth at running back with TreVeyon Henderson, Miyan Williams and Evan Pryor.

"We have extremely high expectations for them next year."

There you have it. The oddsmakers are not down on Ohio State, so are you ready to bet the Buckeyes to stay on top of the pack? Head over to FOX Bet to get in on the action now!

