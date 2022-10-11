College Football College football odds: Ohio State Buckeyes new favorite to win title 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Georgia Bulldogs are your college football national champions, but they're not the favorites to win it all at the end of this season.

After six weeks of the season, Ohio State has catapulted Georgia as the new College Football Playoff favorite.

While the Buckeyes are ahead of the Dawgs on the title oddsboard, let's take a look at who else rounds out the teams at or near the top.

Here are the Top 25 college football odds to win the 2022-23 national championship via FOX Bet.

2022-23 COLLEGE FOOTBALL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP ODDS (via FOX Bet)

Ohio State Buckeyes: +180 (bet $10 to win $28 total)

Georgia Bulldogs: +220 (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Alabama Crimson Tide: +260 (bet $10 to win $36 total)

Clemson Tigers: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Michigan Wolverines: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

USC Trojans: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Tennessee Volunteers: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Oklahoma State Cowboys: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

UCLA Bruins: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Oregon Ducks: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

TCU Horned Frogs: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Penn State Nittany Lions: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Mississippi State Bulldogs: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Texas Longhorns: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

North Carolina Tar Heels: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Minnesota Golden Gophers: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Kansas State Wildcats: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Syracuse Orange: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Illinois Fighting Illini: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Wake Forest Demon Deacons: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Oklahoma Sooners: +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish: +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Kansas Jayhawks: +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Florida Gators: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Baylor Bears: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

* odds as of 10/11/2022

The Ohio State Buckeyes are the current favorites to win the next College Football Playoff (CFP). Quarterback CJ Stroud and his Buckeyes are the No. 2 team in the country, but on the oddsboard, they're the favorites. After "The" Ohio State, the national champion Bulldogs — the No. 1 team in the country — have the second-best odds.

The Tide and the Tigers, respectively, round out the top four.

One notable dip in the odds was by Utah. After losing 42-32 to UCLA in Week 6, the Utes' odds to win the natty lengthened from +510 to +5000. The Tennessee Volunteers, on the other hand, are rolling at 5-0 and are moving up the board. Since last week, the Vols' odds shortened from +610 to +410.

TCU is another squad whose season has surprised fans and bettors, alike. The undefeated Horned Frogs saw their odds jump in the shorter direction from +1000 to +810.

