College football odds Week 5: How to bet Wake Forest-Florida State

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons almost pulled off a huge upset last week, falling to No. 5 Clemson in double overtime. Can the No. 22 Demon Deacons beat the No. 23 and favored Florida State Seminoles in an ACC Atlantic Division college football game on Saturday?

The Seminoles lead the all-time series 30-8-1, but the Demon Deacons have won the past two contests, snapping a seven-game win streak by Florida State.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Wake Forest-Florida State game, from the point spread, moneyline, and total over/under (odds via FOX Bet):

No. 22 Wake Forest @ No. 23 Florida State (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Florida State -7 (Florida State favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Wake Forest covers)

Moneyline: Florida State -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Wake Forest +205 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 64.5 points scored by both teams combined

Insights via FOX Sports Research

The Demon Deacons are 3-1 against the spread (ATS) and straight up (SU) this season and have hit the over in the over/under (O/U) three times. The Seminoles are 3-1 ATS and 4-0 SU this season and are 2-2 on the O/U.

The Demon Deacons are 16-12 ATS and 7-21 SU as a road underdog under coach Dave Clawson.

Wake Forest is 15-7 ATS and 5-17 SU against ranked opponents under Clawson.

The Seminoles are 12-17 ATS and 23-6 SU against the Demon Deacons since 1992.

FSU is 8-12 ATS and 14-6 SU as a home favorite since 2018.

