College Football College football odds: How to bet Michigan State vs. Purdue, point spread, more

Few teams in college football have been as big of a surprise this season as the No. 3 Michigan State Spartans, who put their 8-0 record on the line when they travel to play at the 5-3 Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday.

Here's everything you need to know about the college football odds for Saturday's matchup between the Spartans and Boilermakers— the point spread, moneyline, over/under and pick from our betting expert (with all college football odds via FOX Bet).

No. 3 Michigan State @ Purdue (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)



Point spread: Michigan State -3 (Michigan State favored to win by more than 3 points; otherwise Purdue covers)

Moneyline: Michigan State -150 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.67 total); Purdue +125 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 53 points scored by both teams combined

Prior to the season, the Spartans were picked to finish fifth in the East Division of the Big Ten Conference. Now, they're ranked third in the initial College Football Playoff ranking.

A big reason is junior running back Kenneth Walker III, who transferred after running for 1,158 yards for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons from 2019-20.

Purdue was in the national spotlight after upsetting the then-No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes on the road October 16.

Aidan O'Connell threw for 375 yards and accounted for three touchdowns as the Boilermakers ended Iowa's 12-game win streak.

"The spot screams Purdue for professional bettors, as the Spartans just rallied from down 30-14 at home to shock rival Michigan in a game that bolstered Mel Tucker’s coaching options — should he want to entertain them — and Kenneth Walker’s Heisman candidacy." FOX Sports betting analyst Jason McIntyre said. "The game was a TV rating juggernaut, and as such, the betting public will hammer Sparty here."

Michigan State leads the all-time series, 36-28-3. The Spartans have won the past eight games and Purdue's most recent win over the Spartans was 17-15 on Nov. 4, 2006.

Stats and trends

This will be the first meeting between the teams since Michigan State beat Purdue 23-13 on Oct. 27, 2018.

Michigan State is 5-1 against the spread (ATS) in its past six games.

The total has hit the under in four of Michigan State's past six games.

Purdue is 4-1 ATS in its past five games against Michigan State.

The total has hit the under in seven of Purdue's past eight games.

The Boilermakers have yet to play a game this season with a point total over 51 (the total has hit 51 twice – 30-21 over the Oregon State Beavers and 28-23 over the Nebraska Cornhuskers).

Pick via FOX Sports' Jason McIntyre: "MSU won last year’s meeting by committing fewer turnovers and holding the ball for 38 minutes. Purdue hasn’t beaten Michigan State since 2006. If the Boilers have any hope of sneaking into the Big Ten title game, this is a must-win.

"Statistically, Purdue is in the middle of the pack in rushing yards allowed per game (56th) and yards per carry (60th). In Michigan State’s narrow wins over Indiana and Nebraska, star running back Walker was bottled up (84 yards and 61, respectively).

This one’s easy: If Walker has a big game, Michigan State will survive and advance. If he can’t get loose, and it’s the fourth quarter, brace for chaos.

"I still like the Spartans. Lay the points."

PICK: Michigan State (-3 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 3 points

