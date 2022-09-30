College Football College football odds Week 5: How to bet Illinois-Wisconsin 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Wisconsin Badgers look to continue their run of success against the Illinois Fighting Illini in a Big Ten Conference West Division game Saturday.

The Badgers (0-1 Big Ten West, 2-2 overall) lead the all-time series against the Illini (0-1, 3-1) 44-27-7, winning 11 of the past 12 since 2008 and 15 of the past 17 since 2003.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Illinois-Wisconsin game, from the point spread, moneyline, and total over/under (odds via FOX Bet):

Illinois @ Wisconsin (12 p.m. ET Saturday, Big Ten Network)

Point spread: Wisconsin -7 (Wisconsin favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Illinois covers)

Moneyline: Wisconsin -303 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); Illinois +225 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

The Illini are 6-1 against the spread (ATS) in their past seven games.

The total has gone under in the over/under (O/U) in 11 of the Illini's past 14 games.

The Illini are 5-1 against the spread (ATS) in their past six games against the West Division.

The Badgers have won eight in a row at home against the Illini.

The Badgers are 2-5 ATS in their past seven games.

The total in the O/U has gone under in four of the Badgers' past six games.

