College football odds Week 2: How to bet Houston-Texas Tech

Former Southwest Conference rivals Houston and Texas Tech will face each other in a nonconference game Saturday.

The No. 25 Cougars (1-0) are in the American Athletic Conference and will join the Big 12 next season. The 1-0 Red Raiders have been in the Big 12 since 1995, the year before the SWC dissolved.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Houston-Texas Tech game, from the point spread, moneyline, and total over/under (odds via FOX Bet):

No. 25 Houston @ Texas Tech (4 p.m. ET, FS1)

Point spread: Texas Tech -3 (Texas Tech favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Houston covers)

Moneyline: Texas Tech -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Houston +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 63.5 points scored by both teams combined

The Cougars and Red Raiders have faced each other 33 times. Houston leads the all-time series 18-14-1 but Texas Tech has won nine of the past 10 games since 1991 and the past four since 2010. The Red Raiders won 38-21 in Houston last season.

Houston has won 17 straight games when holding opponents under 14 points.

The Cougars have won nine straight games when leading after the first quarter and 10 in a row when leading at halftime.

Texas Tech is 9-1 straight up (SU) and 8-2 against the spread (ATS) in the past 10 games against Houston.

The Red Raiders are looking to beat a Top-25 opponent for the first time since the 2019 season (No. 21 Oklahoma State, 50-44).

The Cougars rallied from a 14-point deficit for a 37-35 triple-overtime win over UTSA in Week 1, snapping the Roadrunners' 10-game home winning streak.

Texas Tech opened with a 63-10 home victory over Murray State, passing for 472 yards and six touchdowns.

