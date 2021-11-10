College Football College football odds: How to bet Georgia vs. Tennessee, point spread, more 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

No. 1 Georgia takes on Tennessee on Saturday in the latest clash of bitter SEC East enemies.

Here's everything you need to know about the college football odds for Saturday's matchup between the Bulldogs and the Volunteers — the point spread, moneyline, over/under and pick from our betting expert (with all college football odds via FOX Bet).



No. 1 Georgia @ Tennessee (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)



Point spread: Georgia -20 (Georgia favored to win by more than 20 points, otherwise Tennessee covers)

Moneyline: Georgia -1000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.00 total), Tennessee +650 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $75.00 total)

Total scoring over/under: 56 points scored by both teams combined



The No. 1 Bulldogs (7-0 Southeastern Conference, 9-0 overall) head to Tennessee to take on the unranked Vols (3-3, 5-4). The Dawgs are on a mission to keep their perfect record intact as they steamroll their way to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game.

The success this season for coach Kirby Smart and his Dawgs can be largely attributed to the defense. With the No. 1 defense in college football, Georgia gives up an average of only 6.6 points per game. Twice this season they've held opponents to zero points, including then-ranked No. 8 Arkansas, who put up more than 35 points three times before their loss to Georgia.

The Bulldogs' offense is ranked ninth in the country, averaging 38.4 points per game. Former walk-on Stetson Bennett has started for the Dawgs at quarterback most of the season, and his 193 rushing yards rank fourth on the team. Bennett has also thrown for 1,412 yards and 14 touchdowns this season. While intended starter JT Daniels continues nursing his oblique injury, Bennett has done a good job managing the team in Daniels' absence.

On the other hand, Rocky Top's rocky season includes losses to Pittsburgh, Florida, Ole Miss and Alabama. Surprisingly, Tennessee ranks 14th in yards rushing (218.2 yards per game). The Vols average 457.7 yards in total offense per game.

But Tennessee's defense isn't as poised as its offense, and that could spell trouble for the Vols in Neyland Stadium on Saturday. Their D gives up an average of 31.8 points per game, and they rank dead last in FBS in third-down conversions, giving up an average of 8.9 over the season.

Stats and Trends

Georgia leads the all-time series 25–23–2.



Georgia is 6-3-0 against the spread (ATS) this season.



Georgia has gone over the over/under three times this season.



Tennessee is 4-5 ATS this season.

Tennessee gives up an average of 418 yards per game.

So which SEC East team should you bet on this Saturday? For that, we turn to Fox Sports analyst Geoff Schwartz.

Pick via FOX Sports' Geoff Schwartz: "Tennessee's offense ranks sixth in explosiveness and 16th in points per drive; however, their offensive line is poor in pass-blocking situations. But if you're able to tire out the Georgia defense, everything could get easier.

"I know this is a risky wager. If Tennessee's offense fails, their defense isn't good enough to continually slow down Georgia's rushing attack. The Bulldogs don't feature an explosive rushing attack, but they wear on teams, eventually hitting home runs later in the game. Their passing game plays off the run as play-action pass is a big part of what they do. Fun fact: Stetson Bennett hasn't attempted more than 21 passes in a game this season.

"Overall, I'm wagering on Josh Heupel's offense being able to do what no one has against Georgia, move the rock."

PICK: Tennessee (+20 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 20 points (or win outright)

