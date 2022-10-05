College Football College football odds Week 6: How to bet Fresno State-Boise State 12 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Boise State Broncos (2-0 Mountain West, 3-2 overall) look to expand their 16-7 series lead when the Fresno State Bulldogs (0-0, 1-3) travel to Idaho for a Mountain Division college football contest Saturday (9:45 p.m. ET, FS1).

The Broncos won seven in a row from 2006-12 and 11 out of 12 from 2001-12 against the Bulldogs.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Fresno State-Boise State game, from the point spread, moneyline and total over/under (odds via FOX Bet):

Fresno State @ Boise State (9:45 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1)

Point spread: Boise State -7.5 (Boise State favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Fresno State covers)

Moneyline: Boise State -345 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.90 total); Fresno State +260 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $36 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

The Bulldogs are 0-5 against the spread (ATS) in their past five games.

The total has gone Under in the Over/Under (O/U) in six of the Bulldogs' past eight games.

The Bulldogs are 5-2 ATS in their past seven games against the Broncos.

The Broncos are 1-4-1 ATS in their past six games.

The total has gone Under in the O/U in 10 of the Broncos' past 12 games.

The Broncos are 16-4 straight up (SU) in their past 20 games against the Bulldogs.

