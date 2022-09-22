College Football College football odds Week 4: How to bet Central Michigan-Penn State 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 1-2 Central Michigan Chippewas will face the No. 14 Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0) for the second time in history on Saturday.

Penn State won the first meeting 40-3 on Sept. 17, 2005. The Chippewas travel to State College, Pa., led by Jim McElwain, who was the coach of the Florida Gators from 2015-17.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective for the Chippewas-Nittany Lions game, from the point spread, moneyline and total over/under (odds via FOX Bet):

Penn State and Washington's statement wins in Week 3 | The Joel Klatt Show Joel Klatt reacts to the Penn State Nittany Lions' 41-12 win over the Auburn Tigers and how Offensive Coordinator Mike Yurcich has helped fix Penn State's running game. Plus, Klatt breaks down the Washington Huskies big win over the No. 11 Michigan State Spartans and how we may have underestimated QB Michael Penix Jr.

Central Michigan @ No. 14 Penn State (12 p.m. ET Saturday, Big Ten)

Point spread: Penn State -28 (Penn State favored to win by more than 28 points, otherwise Central Michigan covers)

Moneyline: Penn State -10000 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.10 total); Central Michigan +1400 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Total scoring over/under: 62.5 points scored by both teams combined

The Chippewas are 8-3 against the spread (ATS) in their past 11 road games.

The total has gone under in the over/under (O/U) in four of the Chippewas' past six games.

The Chippewas are 1-5 straight up (SU) in their past six games against a Big Ten Conference opponent.

The Nittany Lions are 14-6 ATS in their past 20 games.

The total has gone over in the O/U in four of the Nittany Lions' past five games.

The total has gone under in the O/U in four of the Nittany Lions' past five home games.

Are you ready for some college football? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today !

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.