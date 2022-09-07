College Football
College football odds Week 2: How to bet Baylor-BYU

11 hours ago

Baylor and BYU meet this Saturday in a Week 2 college football battle between two Top 25 unbeaten teams.

The No. 10 Bears easily handled Albany in a lopsided 69-10 victory. No. 25 BYU beat USF 50-21 and started its season with a win.

But in Week 2, both teams will get a chance to prove just how good they are against tougher opponents. Will the Bears boast their way to 2-0? Or will the Cougars keep pouncing to another win?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Baylor and BYU from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert picks (odds via FOX Bet).

No. 10 Baylor at No. 25 BYU (10:15 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: BYU -4 (BYU favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Baylor covers)
Moneyline: BYU -182 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.49 total); Baylor +140 underdog top win (bet $10 to win $24 total)
Total scoring over/under: 53 points scored by both teams combined

9
Baylor Bears
BAYLOR
21
BYU Cougars
BYU

Pick via betting analyst Sam Panayotovich:

This game probably comes down to whoever has the ball last.

I have the Bears and Cougars as a pick ‘em on a neutral field and let’s remember that this game opened -2.5 at most American sportsbooks. BYU is getting a little extra love for being at home, which is understandable, but I don’t think the line should be higher than a field goal.

Give me the Bears plus the points.  

PICK: Baylor (+4 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 4 points (or win outright)

