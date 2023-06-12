College football odds: Best early futures bets, strategies for Heisman, CFP Updated Jun. 12, 2023 12:05 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The college football season kicks off with Notre Dame and Navy doing battle in Dublin on Aug. 26. A handful of other games follow on that final Saturday of August as part of a protracted Week 1 stretching across two weekends.

While the games are still two-and-a-half months away, college football betting is well underway. Week 1 games and some of the more attractive matchups throughout the season — including several on FOX Sports/FS1 — are on odds boards at sportsbooks across the nation. So too, are futures odds and win total markets and, of course, Heisman Trophy odds.

Savvy college football bettor Andy Molitor offers his insights on what markets might merit a wager or two at this early juncture.

The Price Is Right

Molitor, who co-hosts the "Deep Dive" podcast along with fellow respected bettor Drew Dinsick, first advises betting on what you know. Perhaps it’s markets or conferences or teams you regularly focus on.

But more so, if the potential payoff is months away, then it needs to be worth the wait.

"I think it depends on what you focus in on," Molitor said. "But something I’ve picked up on over the years — and that we discussed on the Deep Dive Podcast a few weeks back regarding NFL futures — is that when you’re tying up money this far in advance, the price had better be pretty big. A season win total market would need to be very egregiously priced to be enticing for me."

Rather, this early on, Molitor recommends markets that offer more attractive payouts.

"Taking some long-shot prices on a Heisman dark horse or a team with a viable path to the College Football Playoff would be what I would consider," Molitor said.

Measuring the Market

Specifically in the Heisman Trophy odds market, Molitor really likes Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Last season, Harrison had 77 catches for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns. Of those totals, 72 catches and 12 TDs came in the regular season. The other five catches and two TDs came in the Buckeyes’ 42-41 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

The problem with Harrison: Many bettors have already found him attractive, driving down his price.

"I think he's one of the most insane talents in the game," Molitor said. "But unfortunately, the market has agreed, and Harrison’s price has been bet down to 30-1 or so. That makes it harder to make a case for a wide receiver, especially in a year with so many decent QB options.

"Maybe it’s something to monitor during the season and add to your portfolio at a bigger price later on. A big game in late November vs. Michigan could go a long way toward the narrative."

Molitor is also eyeing the CFP championship market, most notably one team that has a lengthy playoff pedigree.

"I don’t hate Clemson at 20-1, in a spot where the Tigers should have a very good chance to run the table and win the ACC, likely finding a spot in the College Football Playoff," he said. "The ACC isn’t ever going to be the death march that an SEC schedule is, and [Clemson’s] tough games will happen at home this fall."

Most notably, Clemson is home against Florida State on Sept. 23. The Tigers are also at home against Notre Dame on Nov. 4 and North Carolina on Nov. 18.

Week 1: To Bet or Not To Bet

There are several intriguing games on the college football odds board over the elongated Week 1. Among them, new Colorado coach Deion Sanders and his Buffaloes travel to face CFP runner-up TCU in the FOX Big Noon Kickoff on Sept. 2.

Other notable games include:

– Florida at Utah, Aug. 31

– Virginia vs. Tennessee, Sept. 2 (neutral site, Nashville)

– North Carolina vs. South Carolina, Sept. 2 (neutral site, Charlotte)

– LSU vs. Florida State, Sept. 3 (neutral site, Orlando)

Obviously, a lot can happen between now and Week 1. But Molitor said with proper money management and some homework, it can be a good move to bet on these games early.

"I think making a play on college football games this far out comes down to how valuable you think your bankroll is over the summer," he said. "If you are strictly a football bettor and not having a portion of your betting bankroll liquid to churn baseball with isn’t a big deal, I’m all for it.

"If you’re able to get a good price in June and have consistently seen the market move in your favor when wagering this far out, then it’s probably a good idea and will more than likely get your college football betting season off to a good start."

Patrick Everson is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and senior reporter for VegasInsider.com. He is a distinguished journalist in the national sports betting space. He’s based in Las Vegas, where he enjoys golfing in 110-degree heat. Follow him on Twitter: @PatrickE_Vegas

