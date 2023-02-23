College Football
Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders getting heavily bet to win 2024 CFP
41 mins ago

The college football season is still more than six months away, but there's one surprise team on which sportsbooks are already seeing some early betting action on. The Colorado Buffaloes

New Colorado head coach Deion Sanders made the move from Jackson State after three years to take on a new challenge in Boulder in the same position. And Coach Prime's move West created a domino effect for the program. Several Jackson State superstars like Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders — Deion's son — followed him to Colorado. 

And it makes sense. 

At Jackson State, Coach Sanders did some incredible things in a short amount of time: He led the Tigers to two straight SWAC titles, which hadn't been done since 1995-1996; he recruited the school's first five-star recruit in FCS history (Travis Hunter); and he coached the team to its first undefeated season. Undeniably, Sanders positively impacted JSU's entire culture.

Can Prime revamp the Buffaloes in Year 1, a team that went 1-11 just one season ago?

According to Max Meyer, Editorial Content Writer at Caesars Sports, there are a handful of bettors putting their trust — and their dollars — on Neon Deion.

After top dogs like Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and LSU, Colorado — with its long-shot title odds at +20000 — is the team with the most bets at Caesars Sportsbook to win the 2024 College Football Playoff.

The Buffaloes currently have more title bets than USC and Clemson. 

But, every sportsbook is a little different. At FOX Bet, bettors aren't running to the window to bet on Colorado futures.

"We’ve laid a handful of small bets on Colorado but not enough to adjust their odds," explained FOX Bet Trading Operations Manager, Dylan Brossman. "Currently, the Buffaloes' are at 300-1 to win it all."

According to FOX Sports Research, history does not favor the Buffs in this spot.

Since FOX Sports began tracking odds in 2001, the team with the longest preseason title odds that ended up winning the national championship was Auburn. That was in 2010, and the Tigers' championship odds were +5000. However, TCU's magical 2022 season could be a source of inspiration for Primetime and his underdog Buffs. 

In his first year as the Horned Frogs head coach, Sonny Dykes led the team to a national championship appearance after having preseason title odds of +20000. Though their date with the Dawgs ended with Georgia handily defeating the Frogs 65-7, it was impressive that they even made it that far from a gambling perspective.

Brossman currently sides with history, thus the long title odds at FOX Bet.

"Colorado will certainly be a team of interest next season with Primetime as coach, but it will take more than one season for the team to become national champions," Brossman stated. "After finishing dead last in the conference last year and winning just one game, a more reasonable goal would be for Coach Sanders to take the Buffaloes back to a bowl game in Year 1."

Another betting perspective to consider for those wanting to wager Colorado to win it all: The Pac-12 hasn't had a national champion in 19 seasons since the 2004 USC Trojans won after starting the year with preseason odds of +300.

So are you betting on Boulder to move mountains next season and bring the natty to Colorado? Head over to FOX Bet to get in on the action right now.

