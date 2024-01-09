College Football CFP national championship: Charles Woodson, more react to Michigan's title triumph Updated Jan. 9, 2024 12:45 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Party like it's 1997.

The Michigan Wolverines are back on top of the college football world after a defensive performance that kept Washington's high-powered offense and star quarterback Michael Penix Jr. off balance all night. In his ninth season after returning to his alma mater to try to lead it back to glory, Jim Harbaugh has won a national championship in what may be his final game as Michigan's head coach.

[ Michigan does it at last, powering through Washington for first national title since 1997 ]

It's the 12th national championship Michigan has claimed and first since current FOX Sports analyst Charles Woodson led the Wolverines to the top in 1997.

Woodson was seen reacting to the victory alongside a bemused fellow Pro Football Hall of Famer Bo Jackson.

As did several others in the sports world with Michigan ties. FOX Sports MLB analyst Derek Jeter, a Michigan native and diehard Wolverines fan, was also in attendance for the game alongside Michael Jordan.

Here's how many notable supporters responded to the Wolverines' triumph on social media.

