Carnell Tate, Julian Sayin Revel In 1st Win over Michigan: 'It Means Everything'

After losing to Michigan in his first two seasons at Ohio State (2023-24), wide receiver Carnell Tate knows what Saturday's 27-9 win meant for the Buckeyes.

"It means everything to us," Tate told FOX Sports College Football Reporter Jenny Taft after the game. "They came to our home and beat us last year and put on a show. So it meant everything for us to come out here and put on a show and give them a taste of what they gave us last year."

After losing to Michigan in "The Horseshoe" last season, Tate took out his anger in a revenge game. He paced Ohio State with five catches for 82 yards and a touchdown on Saturday, essentially checking the only empty box left in his Buckeyes' career.

As for Tate's quarterback, though, Julian Sayin has only experienced success as the Buckeyes' starter in this rivalry game. While he was on Ohio State's roster last year, he didn't play in the 2024 edition of "The Game." Yet, Sayin was still able to channel that loss and use it as motivation Saturday, when he improved to 1-0 as a starter against the Wolverines.

"It was awesome to see our guys just play with elite focus throughout the entire game," Sayin said about the win. "We know how much this means to Buckeye nation, to this state, so it was important for us, and we're excited to get it done."

In his first start against Michigan, Sayin threw for 233 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Saturday's win was Ohio State's first victory over Michigan since 2019.

