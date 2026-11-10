College Football
College Football
BYU vs. Baylor Prediction, Odds, Picks For College Football Week 11
Published Nov. 14, 2026 3:30 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
The No. 10 BYU Cougars take on the Baylor Bears on Saturday in a Week 11 college football matchup on FOX.
Let’s take a look at the odds for No. 10 BYU vs. Baylor at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 14.
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Moneyline
- Baylor: +240
- BYU: -298
Spread
- Baylor +7.5: -118
- BYU -7.5: -102
Over/Under
- Over 49.5: -105
- Under 49.5: -115
From FOX Sports Research:
- BYU and Baylor allow the third and fourth-fewest points per game. Baylor: 17.0 – 3rd. BYU: 19.8 – 4th.
- Baylor is second in the country with 37 sacks.
- Since firing coach Dave Aranda, Baylor has won its last two games, averaging 41.5 points.
How to Watch No. 10 BYU vs. Baylor
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo, UT
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