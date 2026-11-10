BYU vs. Baylor Prediction, Odds, Picks For College Football Week 11

The No. 10 BYU Cougars take on the Baylor Bears on Saturday in a Week 11 college football matchup on FOX.

Let’s take a look at the odds for No. 10 BYU vs. Baylor at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 14.

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Baylor @ No. 10 BYU Odds

Moneyline

Baylor: +240

BYU: -298

Spread

Baylor +7.5: -118

BYU -7.5: -102

Over/Under

Over 49.5: -105

Under 49.5: -115

Baylor @ No. 10 BYU Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

BYU and Baylor allow the third and fourth-fewest points per game. Baylor: 17.0 – 3rd. BYU: 19.8 – 4th.

Baylor is second in the country with 37 sacks.

Since firing coach Dave Aranda, Baylor has won its last two games, averaging 41.5 points.

The Pick: Under 49.5

How to Watch No. 10 BYU vs. Baylor