College Football By The Numbers: Georgia welcomes Kentucky, Texas hosts Oklahoma State

There is a new No. 1 team, and it takes the field on Saturday.

The Georgia Bulldogs are now the hunted and not the hunter, as they sit atop the AP Top 25. They'll defend their top ranking for the first time against Kentucky. Meanwhile, the Big 12 is providing another ranked matchup between Oklahoma State and Texas.

Here are the key stats to know for the marquee matchups in Week 7.

No. 12 Oklahoma State at No. 25 Texas

12 p.m. ET on FOX

3: This is Oklahoma State's third consecutive game against a ranked opponent, as the Cowboys previously defeated No. 25 Kansas State and No. 21 Baylor. A win over Texas would mark the first time in program history that the Cowboys defeated three ranked opponents in a row.

75: Oklahoma State has won 75 consecutive games when holding its opponent to fewer than 20 points.

16: In its past nine games, Oklahoma State has forced 16 turnovers.

5-0: For the first time since 2015 and the fifth time under head coach Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State is 5-0.

44.5: Texas is fifth in the nation in scoring, at 44.5 points per game.

100: Texas has rushed for more than 100 yards in every game this season, including three games with more than 250.

Auburn at No. 17. Arkansas

12 p.m. ET on CBS

18-11-1: Auburn leads the all-time series with 18 wins. Also, Auburn has won five in a row, including last season's 30-28 victory at home.

17: The past 20 games of the series have featured 15 games decided by 17 points or more, with a 20.4-point average margin of victory.

30: Auburn has scored at least 30 points in eight straight games against Arkansas.

4: Auburn has committed only four turnovers this season: three fumbles and one interception.

7: Auburn quarterback Bo Nix has seven career games with a passing and rushing touchdown, tying him with Cam Newton for the most among Auburn quarterbacks since 2000.

54: Arkansas has 54 rushes of at least 10 yards, which leads the SEC and is second in the nation.

No. 20 Florida at LSU

12 p.m. ET on ESPN

33-31-3: Florida leads the all-time series with 33 wins to LSU's 31. Florida won last season's matchup at home, 37-34.

7: LSU has won seven of the past 10 meetings. The Gators have not won at LSU since 2016.

18-11: LSU's record against top-25 opponents under head coach Ed Orgeron.

20: LSU is tied for second in the SEC and 12th nationally with 20 sacks through six games.

9: LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte is tied for the FBS lead with nine receiving touchdowns so far this season.

1,642: The Gators' 1,642 rushing yards are their most through six games since 1975.

3-9: Florida head coach Dan Mullen is 3-9 in his career against LSU, including 1-2 as head coach at Florida.

3,024: Florida leads the SEC in total yards this season with 3,024. The Gators have recorded at least 350 total yards in six straight games.

No. 11 Kentucky at No. 1 Georgia

3:30 p.m. ET on CBS

60-12-2: Georgia leads the all-time series with 60 wins, including last season's matchup 14-3. Georgia has also won 11 straight and 18 of the past 20 in this series.

7-0: Kentucky is in search of its first 7-0 start since 1950 and just the fifth in school history (1910, 1903, 1898). The Wildcats are also seeking their first win over a No. 1 team since 2007 (vs. LSU).

4-0: Kentucky is 4-0 in the SEC for the fourth time in school history.

759: Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez leads the SEC in rushing yards with 759.

5.5: Georgia leads the nation in scoring defense, allowing just 5.5 points per game. It's the only team allowing fewer than 10 PPG.

33: Georgia has allowed just 33 total points this season.

34-1: Under head coach Kirby Smart, Georgia is 34-1 when holding an opponent to fewer than 100 rushing yards.

22: Georgia leads the SEC and is tied for sixth nationally with 22 sacks.

