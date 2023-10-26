College Football Bryson Barnes, No. 13 Utah set to take on No. 8 Oregon in Pac-12 showdown Updated Oct. 26, 2023 4:28 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Whenever No. 8 Oregon and No. 13 Utah play, Pac-12 title implications are typically on the line. That's true once more this Saturday in their Pac-12 Conference showdown.

The Utes (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12 Conference) host the Ducks (6-1, 3-1) Saturday in a must-win game for both schools if they hope to play again in the league title game in December. It's a familiar destination for both with Utah seeking a third straight crown and Oregon looking to get there for a fourth time in the past five years.

For Utah, an offensive renaissance has bolstered its chances. The Utes averaged 34 points and 463.5 yards in back-to-back wins over No. 24 USC and California after ranking at the bottom of the Pac-12 in several offensive categories earlier this season.

The emergence of two-way playmaking threat Sione Vaki and continued improvement from quarterback Bryson Barnes has keyed the surge.

"Add one other player and, sure, it’s going to make a difference," Barnes said. "But at the end of the day, you got 10 other dudes on that field. All of us working in a coordinated effort, that’s definitely going to add to the production on offense."

Vaki has 370 all-purpose yards for the Utes over his last two games and is averaging 12.3 yards per play.

The sophomore safety played receiver in high school and his speed and natural instincts make him tough to defend when his number is called.

"The impact he makes on offense is actually probably bigger than the impact he makes on defense, and he’s one of the best safeties in the country, so that tells you how valuable he’s been on offense for us," Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said.

Barnes has also progressed steadily as a starter. He threw for a career-high 235 yards against the Trojans while completing 61% of his passes.

Offensive efficiency has keyed success for Oregon all season. The Ducks lead the Pac-12 in scoring offense (47.0 ppg), total offense (551.6 ypg), and first downs (192).

Bo Nix has fueled the explosive offense. The senior quarterback is just the second player since 2000 to complete 78% of his passes through seven games with at least 200 pass attempts. Nix threw for 19 touchdowns and 2,089 yards without an interception.

Can Oregon, Bo Nix break Utah’s 27-game win streak at home in Salt Lake City?

Nix will be tested by Utah's defense, but he believes the Ducks can keep their composure and continue to perform well amid a loud and hostile environment.

"I just think we got to execute and just handle all 11 of them," Nix said. "I think they can all be disruptive if we let them."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

