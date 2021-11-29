College Football
LSU hires Brian Kelly away from Notre Dame after a decade LSU hires Brian Kelly away from Notre Dame after a decade
College Football

LSU hires Brian Kelly away from Notre Dame after a decade

3 hours ago

Another massive shake-up took place in the college football world Monday, with LSU finalizing a deal to hire Notre Dame's Brian Kelly as the school’s next head coach, according to multiple reports.

Ahead of the news, the Tigers were rumored to be in play for several coaches who inked elsewhere, including now-USC head coach Lincoln Riley, Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher and Florida's Billy Napier. This is the second massive coaching change of the week, after Riley jetted to Southern California on Sunday.

Kelly, who took over in South Bend in 2010 and became the school's all-time winningest coach, has made a pair of College Football Playoff appearances and has the 11-1 Fighting Irish in the mix again this season.

He is certainly a powerhouse hire for LSU. His 263 career wins are the third-most among active FBS head coaches, behind only the tallies of Alabama’s Nick Saban and North Carolina’s Mack Brown.

What's more, Kelly has had seven 10-win seasons at Notre Dame, including five straight double-digit-win seasons. He is the first Fighting Irish head coach to accomplish both feats.

He boasts a 113-40 career record at the helm of Notre Dame and has led the Fighting Irish to bowl-eligible status in 11 of his 12 seasons. Kelly was named Home Depot Coach of the Year in 2012 and 2018, AP Coach of the Year in 2018 and ACC Coach of the Year in 2020.

Expectations for Kelly will be high in Baton Rouge, where LSU's previous three head coaches each won a national title: Saban in 2003, Les Miles in 2007 and Ed Orgeron — who agreed to part ways with the Tigers after this season back in October — in 2019.

Remarkably, 10 of the 20 winningest programs in college football have had openings within the past two coaching cycles (ND, Texas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, USC, LSU, Auburn, Virginia Tech, Florida and Washington).

Here's how the sports world reacted to the news.

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
What's Next For LSU, ND, OU?
College Football

What's Next For LSU, ND, OU?

What's Next For LSU, ND, OU?
With Brian Kelly headed from Notre Dame to LSU, RJ Young looks at what the move means for both programs, as well as Oklahoma.
2 hours ago
Buckle Up For Another Wild Weekend
College Football

Buckle Up For Another Wild Weekend

Buckle Up For Another Wild Weekend
Fans were just treated to one of the best college football weekends ever, but don’t take a breath just yet, Martin Rogers writes.
4 hours ago
Los Angeles Lincoln
College Football

Los Angeles Lincoln

Los Angeles Lincoln
The shockwaves from Lincoln Riley's relocation to Los Angeles are still rolling in. Colin, Skip and Shannon give their takes.
8 hours ago
College Football Odds Week 14
College Football

College Football Odds Week 14

College Football Odds Week 14
Ready to place your bets? Find out everything you need to know about the odds for the Power 5 conference championship games here!
10 hours ago
Sammy P's Best Football Bets
National Football League

Sammy P's Best Football Bets

Sammy P's Best Football Bets
Betting expert Sam Panayotovich is back with his best CFB and NFL picks for the upcoming week.
11 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC Boxing
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNFL Standings NFL StandingsCollege Football Rankings College Football RankingsWWE Videos WWE Videos
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes