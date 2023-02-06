Brian Ferentz's contract will expire if Hawkeyes don't average 25 PPG
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz will have a clear objective to meet if he wants to keep his job beyond the 2023 season.
The Hawkeyes must score at least 25 points per game in the 2023 season or his contract will terminate on June 30, 2024, per multiple reports. Iowa must also win at least seven games, which can include a bowl game, as part of the clause. If the Hawkeyes hit those marks, Ferentz's contract will auto-extend through June 30, 2025.
The school put the amendments in place last week, while also cutting Ferentz's pay by $50,000. He'll make $850,000 in the upcoming season but will receive a bonus, two-year contract and raise should Iowa reach the aforementioned thresholds.
While 25 points per game is typically slightly below average in college football, the Hawkeyes fell well short of that mark last season. They scored just 17.7 points per game, ranking 123rd in the nation.
Ferentz, the son of head coach Kirk Ferentz, has faced a lot of scrutiny since becoming the Hawkeyes' OC in 2017. Iowa has gone 51-23 during that stretch, though its defense has been the markedly better unit. The team went 8-5 in 2022, despite ranking last in the nation in total offense.
The good news for Ferentz is that defensive and special teams scores are included in the amendment. Without defensive scores last season, Iowa averaged 14.6 points per game.
The Hawkeyes averaged 23.4 PPG in 2021, 31.8 in 2020 (eight-game season because of COVID) and 25.8 in 2019. They'll likely have a new starting quarterback this fall with Cade McNamara transferring from Michigan.
