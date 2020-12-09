College Football Outside Looking In 50 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

On this week's edition of Breaking the Huddle, FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt answered your questions, welcomed on two Group of Five special guests, and of course, broke down his top 10.

With so many schedule changes and updates in the college football landscape, Klatt answer fans' questions from social media, and many of them surrounded the CFP as Ohio State's eligibility and the cancelation of the Buckeyes' rivalry matchup with Michigan.

Fear not, Buckeye fans, OSU still has a shot at the national title – and Klatt has the Buckeyes even ahead of Clemson.

But according to Klatt, there is also a dark horse Power Five team in the mix.

"If USC were to win out and be a 6-0 Pac-12 champ, undefeated, and Bama wins, Notre Dame wins, and Ohio State wins out, it basically becomes an argument for the fourth spot for A&M, Cincinnati and USC."

And Klatt believes the Pac-12 could even bolster the Trojans' chances, if the conference opts to make some scheduling adjustments.

"I think the real fix for the Pac-12 is put Colorado and USC in the championship game next week. If they were able to make that decision it would not only boost their champion, but it would also make it a much more equitable year for their participants."

At the end of the day, the Trojans' playoff hopes will likely come down to their designation as a Power Five team, while Cincinnati and Coastal Carolina would be on the outside looking in.

As disappointing as it is for Group of Five schools, Cincinnati coach Luke Fickle understands the reality of the situation.

"With four [spots] it's always going to be a challenge. When you're a team that doesn't have the history, it's going to be difficult if there are those teams that are at the top that you're going to have to jump."

But Klatt offered up an alternative.

"We need to break the Power Five away and have a Power Five national champion and a Group of Five national champion."

However, Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell isn't giving up hope yet.

"We're going to embrace the opportunity, and we hope that it we can continue to do things well, and it will be enough for the committee to decide we should be in that NY6 Bowl Game."

The Chants might still have a shot, as FOX Bet lists them as underdogs but still in the mix (+25000).

Make sure to check out the rest of the episode to hear more from Chadwell and Fickle, as well as why Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith should be in the Heisman conversation.

