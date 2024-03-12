College Football Bowl games will reportedly be included in EA Sports 'College Football 25' Updated Mar. 12, 2024 3:38 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Like all FBS teams, many top players and the Heisman Trophy, all bowl games will be "in the game."

Every FBS bowl game will be included in EA Sports ‘College Football 25,' The Athletic reported. Some bowls confirmed they would be in the game on Monday, with the Cotton Bowl and the Scooter's Frisco Bowl sharing on social media that they'd be involved in the game as well.

Shortly after it was announced that EA Sports would be releasing ‘College Football 25’ this summer, it was shared that the College Football Playoff would also be included in the game. The College Football Playoff will move to a 12-team format in 2024 as the CFP is increasing the postseason tournament from four to 12 teams.

The Cotton Bowl remains a part of the CFP rotation. As it moves to an expanded field, the Cotton Bowl is one of six bowl games that will rotate between hosting a quarterfinal game and a semifinal game, hosting a seminal matchup once every three seasons. The Cotton Bowl, along with the Orange Bowl, will host a semifinal game in 2024. The Rose Bowl, Sugar Bowl, Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl are the other four bowl games that are a part of the CFP rotation.

The first-round games in the 12-team CFP will be played at the home site of the higher seed.

Some of the bowl games have had fun with the upcoming video game on social media in recent weeks. The Pop-Tarts Bowl, which became a fan favorite among college football fans in 2023 due to its edible mascot, joked that it should be on the cover of ‘College Football 25.’

For fans of FBS schools, many elements from real life will be in 'College Football 25.' All 134 FBS schools have agreed to join the game with over 10,000 players from those programs already agreeing to a name, image and likeness (NIL) deal to allow EA Sports to use their likeness.

While many of the sport's best players are among that group, Texas' Arch Manning isn't, reportedly declining the $600 offer from EA Sports. Manning is the most notable player who has reportedly declined the offer to lend their likeness.

Earlier in March, the Heisman Trust said that it had an agreement to allow the Heisman Trophy to be used in ‘College Football 25.’ However, the National College Football Awards Association, which is in charge of the other major college football awards, declined an offer to allow its awards to appear in the game.

EA Sports is expected to share more details about ‘College Football 25’ in May before a release sometime in July.

