Big Ten College Football Matchup: How to Watch Michigan State vs. Iowa

The Michigan State Spartans and Iowa Hawkeyes will square off in Week 13 of the college football season.

Here's pertinent information about the Big Ten matchup.

When does the game start?

Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET.

How can I watch?

The game can be watched on FS1 and the FOX Sports app.

Where is the game being played?

The game will take place at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

What are the two teams' records?

Iowa (5-5) ranks sixth in the Big Ten with a 4-3 mark in conference play. The Hawkeyes will look to finish the year strong after a string of close losses against No. 2 Indiana, No. 7 Oregon and No. 15 USC.

The visiting Spartans enter Saturday's contest in search of their first road win (0-4). Michigan State is 3-7 overall with an 0-7 mark in Big Ten matchups.

Who are the standouts for both teams?

Iowa, after losing to MSU last season, will look to earn a win on Senior Day, led by a formidable defense and run-heavy offense helmed by quarterback Mark Gronkowski.

Michigan State may be without quarterback Aidan Chiles, who led last year's victory in East Lansing. Chiles has missed the last two games, while backup Alessio Milivojevic is also questionable to play. Spartans running back Makhi Frazier and MSU's talented receiving corps will likely be leaned on against an Iowa defense that ranks fourth in the Big Ten in yards (282.5) and points allowed (14.8) per game.

