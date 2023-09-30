College Football Big Noon Kickoff: Best signs from USC vs. Colorado Updated Sep. 30, 2023 1:51 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

"Big Noon Kickoff" returned to Boulder for a huge matchup on Saturday, as reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams led the No. 8 USC Trojans against Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes.

Though USC is not a big rival to Colorado like Nebraska and Colorado State are, Buffaloes fans were quick to throw some shade at the Cardinal and Gold.

Some signs trolled USC head coach Lincoln Riley and star quarterback Williams (and famed alum Will Ferrell) while others hyped up the Hall of Famer that has put the Buffaloes back on the map — and his own star quarterback, son Shedeur Sanders.

One fan even showed up in a Mark Ingram costume!

One lucky Buffs fan won $500 courtesy of Wendy's thanks to a sign depicting Williams in tears after a USC loss, with the implication that history could repeat itself Saturday.

Here are some of the other best signs our "Big Noon Kickoff" crew saw in our latest trip to the Rocky Mountain State!

