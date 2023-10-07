College Football Big Noon Kickoff: Best signs from Ohio State vs. Maryland Updated Oct. 7, 2023 1:11 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

" Big Noon Kickoff " made its way to Columbus for the first time this season on Saturday as No. 4 Ohio State hosted Maryland in a matchup of undefeated Big Ten teams.

Buckeyes fans brought the passion as they always do, especially with legendary head coach (and FOX Sports' own) Urban Meyer in the house!

[Big Noon Live: Live coverage of Ohio State vs. Maryland]

Several of Ohio State's fan signs celebrated current head coach Ryan Day's fiery comments at the end of the Buckeyes' last-second win at Notre Dame two weeks ago. Others referenced Meyer's "Big Noon Kickoff" colleagues Mark Ingram and Chris "The Bear" Fallica.

And Wendy's once again gave out $500 to one lucky fan whose sign mocked Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, the younger brother of the Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa.

Here are the other great signs that our crew saw in Columbus!

