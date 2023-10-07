Big Noon Kickoff: Best signs from Ohio State vs. Maryland
"Big Noon Kickoff" made its way to Columbus for the first time this season on Saturday as No. 4 Ohio State hosted Maryland in a matchup of undefeated Big Ten teams.
Buckeyes fans brought the passion as they always do, especially with legendary head coach (and FOX Sports' own) Urban Meyer in the house!
[Big Noon Live: Live coverage of Ohio State vs. Maryland]
Several of Ohio State's fan signs celebrated current head coach Ryan Day's fiery comments at the end of the Buckeyes' last-second win at Notre Dame two weeks ago. Others referenced Meyer's "Big Noon Kickoff" colleagues Mark Ingram and Chris "The Bear" Fallica.
And Wendy's once again gave out $500 to one lucky fan whose sign mocked Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, the younger brother of the Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa.
Here are the other great signs that our crew saw in Columbus!
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
2023 College Football Week 6 predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
NFL Draft early big board: Top 25 prospects as college football nears midseason
2024 NFL mock draft: Bears transform their offense with top two picks
-
What to expect in Oklahoma-Texas, Maryland-Ohio State, other Week 6 matchups
2023 Colorado Buffaloes football schedule: How to watch, dates, times, TV channel
Big Noon Live: Ohio State, Maryland locked in a second-half battle
-
Ohio State vs. Maryland, Texas vs. Oklahoma: What we're watching in Week 6
'Bear Bets': The Group Chat's favorite bets in Red River Showdown, Week 6
Big Ten football schedule: Toughest slate, protected rivalries, and how it will work
-
2023 College Football Week 6 predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
NFL Draft early big board: Top 25 prospects as college football nears midseason
2024 NFL mock draft: Bears transform their offense with top two picks
-
What to expect in Oklahoma-Texas, Maryland-Ohio State, other Week 6 matchups
2023 Colorado Buffaloes football schedule: How to watch, dates, times, TV channel
Big Noon Live: Ohio State, Maryland locked in a second-half battle
-
Ohio State vs. Maryland, Texas vs. Oklahoma: What we're watching in Week 6
'Bear Bets': The Group Chat's favorite bets in Red River Showdown, Week 6
Big Ten football schedule: Toughest slate, protected rivalries, and how it will work