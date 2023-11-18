College Football
Big Noon Kickoff: Best signs from Michigan vs. Maryland
College Football

Big Noon Kickoff: Best signs from Michigan vs. Maryland

Updated Nov. 18, 2023 2:17 p.m. ET

"Big Noon Kickoff" was in College Park, Maryland for a Big Ten Conference match up as No. 2 Michigan faced off against Maryland.

It was a pivotal game for both programs, whether playing for a potential College Football Playoff appearance (Michigan) or trying to secure a spot in a good bowl game (Maryland). 

With a rowdy crowd, fans of both teams brought many epic signs to SECU Stadium. Terrapins supporters brought signs that targeted Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, as he is under investigation for an alleged sign-stealing operation.

Wendy's gave out $500 to just such a sign focused on Harbaugh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check out some of the other best signs the "Big Noon Kickoff" crew saw during the pregame festivities!

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Carson Wentz back at work as Rams’ backup: 'NFL has a way of humbling everybody'

Carson Wentz back at work as Rams’ backup: 'NFL has a way of humbling everybody'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Projections Image Bowl ProjectionsNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes