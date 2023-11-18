College Football Big Noon Kickoff: Best signs from Michigan vs. Maryland Updated Nov. 18, 2023 2:17 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

"Big Noon Kickoff" was in College Park, Maryland for a Big Ten Conference match up as No. 2 Michigan faced off against Maryland.

It was a pivotal game for both programs, whether playing for a potential College Football Playoff appearance (Michigan) or trying to secure a spot in a good bowl game (Maryland).

With a rowdy crowd, fans of both teams brought many epic signs to SECU Stadium. Terrapins supporters brought signs that targeted Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, as he is under investigation for an alleged sign-stealing operation.

Wendy's gave out $500 to just such a sign focused on Harbaugh.

Check out some of the other best signs the "Big Noon Kickoff" crew saw during the pregame festivities!

