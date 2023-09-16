College Football
Big Noon Kickoff: Best signs from Colorado vs. Colorado State
College Football

Big Noon Kickoff: Best signs from Colorado vs. Colorado State

Updated Sep. 16, 2023 1:35 p.m. ET

"Big Noon Kickoff" returned to Boulder for the second straight week, and Colorado fans once again brought their A-Game with some incredible signs.

Several signs trolled in-state rival Colorado State, especially provocative comments made by Rams head coach Jay Norvell about the attire of Colorado counterpart Deion Sanders, which "Coach Prime" is already using as bulletin board material ahead of his first Rocky Mountain Showdown.

Others made reference to the star-studded cast of guest appearances on this week's show, including four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski and five-time Grammy award-winning rapper Lil' Wayne — both part of the FOX Sports family — and "Coach Prime" himself.

[Related: Big Noon Live: Deion Sanders joins pregame party]

ADVERTISEMENT

One sign-maker won $1,000 courtesy of Wendy's for her sign calling for "Prime Hunting Season" with a fake taxidermized Ram head in a frame. (Colorado State's mascot, in case you were wondering, is the Rams.) 

Here are some of the other standout signs our "Big Noon Kickoff" crew saw in Boulder on Saturday!

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Shohei Ohtani placed on IL by Angels, is out for the season

Shohei Ohtani placed on IL by Angels, is out for the season

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes