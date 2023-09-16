College Football Big Noon Kickoff: Best signs from Colorado vs. Colorado State Updated Sep. 16, 2023 1:35 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

"Big Noon Kickoff" returned to Boulder for the second straight week, and Colorado fans once again brought their A-Game with some incredible signs.

Several signs trolled in-state rival Colorado State, especially provocative comments made by Rams head coach Jay Norvell about the attire of Colorado counterpart Deion Sanders, which "Coach Prime" is already using as bulletin board material ahead of his first Rocky Mountain Showdown.

Others made reference to the star-studded cast of guest appearances on this week's show, including four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski and five-time Grammy award-winning rapper Lil' Wayne — both part of the FOX Sports family — and "Coach Prime" himself.

One sign-maker won $1,000 courtesy of Wendy's for her sign calling for "Prime Hunting Season" with a fake taxidermized Ram head in a frame. (Colorado State's mascot, in case you were wondering, is the Rams.)

Here are some of the other standout signs our "Big Noon Kickoff" crew saw in Boulder on Saturday!

