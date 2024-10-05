College Football Best college football hype videos ahead of Week 6 Published Oct. 5, 2024 11:42 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

FOX Sports Video Team

The Big Ten and SEC have shown to be the most dominant conferences in college football through the first five weeks of the season, and the same can be said when it comes to hype videos.

From Oregon's "Friday Night Lights" video ahead of its Big Ten home opener against Michigan State, to Georgia's must-see masterpiece, which features incredible music and sound design from start to finish – both the Big Ten and the SEC brought the heat ahead of Week 6.

With that said, here is a look at the top five college football hype videos heading into Week 6 of the season:

Oregon Ducks

This video starts out with a bang, featuring the iconic speech from Billy Bob Thornton in "Friday Night Lights." The thought of using the player's high school footage was brilliant, and it was integrated seamlessly throughout, which was fun to see. Check out the :49 mark, when the speech ends and the lights flash, creating a fun and exciting mood. The transitions in and out of the high school footage were fantastic, especially in the back half of the video.

Auburn Tigers

This video catches the viewer's attention right from the opening title, celebrating the late Ralph "Shug" Jordan, the winningest coach in Auburn football history. This video did a great job of incorporating still images, and it was impossible not to love the imagery of Shug coaching back in the day, which gave viewers an idea of the history of the rivalry vs. Georgia. The way the Auburn orange bled out across the screen at the :44 second mark gives you chills, and the montage at the end leaves the viewer wanting more.

Georgia Bulldogs

"Tradition."

That is the theme of this video, which makes the viewer feel like they are watching a film. The quality and attention to detail is that good. The video is narrated by athletics historian at the University of Georgia, Loran Smith, who should perhaps switch careers into acting because yes, he was that good. The music and sound design made this video even more dramatic, and even slightly emotional. It does an outstanding job of capturing the spirit and history of the Georgia Bulldogs. Check out the 1:22 mark with the paper clippings, which was a joy to watch and something new. And finally, how can't you love the shots of Georgia's beloved mascot, Uga? Dog approved!

Arkansas Razorbacks

This video is narrated by Anthony Lucas, who scored the game-winning touchdown to beat Tennessee in 1999. Check out the shot at the :35 mark, where the fans bring down the goalposts following the game. Arkansas has won the past three meetings between these two programs, so there were plenty of exciting moments to choose from when showcasing the history of this rivalry. The writing was really good, and Lucas did a great job of keeping the energy throughout.

Washington Huskies

Another week, another team recapping their past battles against Michigan. This week it's Washington, taking us back to last year's national championship game. This video features plenty of beautiful shots and is narrated by former Washington QB Cody Pickett, who does a great job of highlighting different themes throughout the video, including creating memories and brotherhood. Washington's video team always delivers real storylines with a lot of intention behind their work, in addition to delivering highlights.

