College Football Best college football hype videos ahead of Week 13 Updated Nov. 23, 2024 11:40 a.m. ET

FOX Sports Video Team

Week 13 of the college football season has arrived, and the slate is loaded with intriguing matchups.

In addition to a top-five Big Ten showdown between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 5 Indiana (Noon ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App), Florida welcomes No. 9 Ole Miss to Gainesville for a big SEC tilt, Army and Notre Dame face off at Yankee Stadium in a game that has massive College Football Playoff implications, and USC and UCLA battle for the first time as members of the Big Ten.

It should serve as no surprise that many of those programs put together incredible hype videos ahead of their matchups. USC has been a regular on this list, but Florida, Army, and plenty of others stepped up their game ahead of Saturday's matchups.

Here is a look at the top college football hype videos ahead of Week 13:

Montana Grizzlies

Montana. Will. Fight.

That is the theme of the Grizzlies' hype video ahead of the team's game against in-state rival Montana State. Narrated by former Montana WR Marc Mariani, this video does a great job at highlighting the massive and unique Brawl of the Wild trophy, named because the two schools are on other sides of the continental divide.

This video secured its place on the list when it showcased the in-helmet camera, which is something we hadn't seen before this season. The pace of the video was also exceptional, as it built up excitement toward the conclusion.

This is also looking like a hot ticket this weekend.

USC Trojans

The Battle of Los Angeles is here!

This is the type of video where USC fans will get up out of their seats and scream "OMFG" after watching it! There is so much incredible and powerful sound from coaches and players throughout this video. The energy is high from start to finish, and it makes you more hyped the more you watch. Another great element throughout this piece is the style of the graphics, like an old VHS. Huge kudos to the USC Media Department for putting this epic video together.

No matter the record, fans will always be excited to watch this rivalry game.

Florida Gators

One more in the swamp!

This video includes some heartwarming footage of previous senior nights and plenty of great sound bites. As always, Florida's media team has some beautiful shots, epic music and outstanding highlights throughout the video.

Cal Golden Bears

This is the first time the "Big Game" will be played as members of the ACC.

It's not often you see two narrators in one video, but Craig Woodson and Mike Williams both had great energy together throughout the video. The writing in this video was great, and the energy and excitement were felt throughout. It included a great mix of highlights and historical footage of this crosstown rivalry.

Army Black Knights

The Battle in the Bronx!

This is something a little different. While it's not necessarily a hype video, it does a great job of getting Army fans excited about its 24th trip to Yankee Stadium. This is a crucial game for both Army and Notre Dame, and the video does a great job of setting up the background of this rivalry, proving context to the meaning behind it, and providing a lesson on Army's history at Yankee Stadium.

Mike Buddie, a former member of the New York Yankees and current Army Athletics Director, narrates the video, which includes some really cool archival footage of the rivalry's best moments. It felt almost like a small feature.

BONUS VIDEOS

Army and Navy recently dropped videos to reveal their uniforms for the Battle of the Bulge on Dec 14. They take different approaches with their videos, as Army went with a more detailed feature on its uniforms, honoring the Screaming Eagles. Navy chose a more stylized approach with its Jolly Rodgers uniforms.

