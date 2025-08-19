Auburn Tigers Claim 4 More National Championship Honors; Here's How
Auburn went to bed on Monday night with five national titles. It woke up on Tuesday morning with nine.
The Tigers now recognize themselves as 1910, 1914, 1958 and 2004 national champions, On3 reported on Tuesday morning.
"For too long, Auburn has chosen a humble approach to our program’s storied history – choosing to recognize only Associated Press National Championships. Starting this fall, we have made the decision to honor the accomplishments of our deserving student-athletes, coaches, and teams from Auburn’s proud history," Auburn athletic director John Cohen said in a statement.
"Our visible National Championship recognitions now align with the well-established standard used by the NCAA’s official record book and our peers across the nation."
The four aforementioned title honors give Auburn's football program nine in total, the other four coming in the 1913, 1957, 1983, 1993 and 2010 seasons. Speaking of the 2010 season, then-quarterback and 2010 Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton will have his No. 2 jersey retired by Auburn during the 2025 college football season.
Here's how Auburn fared in its newly crowned title seasons:
- 1910: 6-1 overall
- 1914: 8-0-1 overall
- 1958: 9-0-1
- 2004: 13-0 overall
As for the present, Auburn is coming off a 5-7 season (2-6 in SEC play) that saw it be ineligible for a bowl game for the second time in three seasons. The Tigers are entering their third season under head coach Hugh Freeze and open the 2025 season on the road against the Baylor Bears on Aug. 29 (8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).
