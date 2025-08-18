College Football Auburn Formally Retiring QB Cam Newton's No. 2 Jersey During Game vs. Georgia Published Aug. 18, 2025 2:36 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Auburn will retire 2010 Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton's No. 2 jersey this fall, making him the fourth player in program history to receive the honor.

The ceremony will take place during Auburn's home game against rival Georgia on Oct. 11.

Newton will join Pat Sullivan (No. 7), Bo Jackson (No. 34) and Terry Beasley (No. 88) as former Tigers football players whose numbers have been formally retired. The jerseys of Sullivan and Beasley were retired following Sullivan’s 1971 Heisman Trophy season, and Jackson’s number was retired as part of Auburn’s football centennial celebration in 1992.

No one has worn No. 2 at Auburn since Newton and the Tigers beat Oregon in the Bowl Championship Series national title game for the 2010 season. But soon it will be officially out of service.

"Auburn will always be home to me," Newton said in a statement. "The national championship we won in 2010 was a special moment, and to have my jersey retired ... is an incredible honor that I’ll cherish forever. War Eagle!"

One of the most decorated players in Auburn and SEC history, Newton led Auburn to conference and national titles with a perfect 14-0 record. He threw for 2,854 yards and 30 touchdowns while rushing for 1,473 yards and 20 more scores. He became the first player in SEC history to pass for more than 2,000 yards and rush for more than 1,000 yards in a single season.

"Cam Newton not only led Auburn to a national championship in 2010, but he produced one of the most prolific seasons ever by a college football player," Auburn athletic director John Cohen said. "Retiring Cam’s jersey number is a fitting way to celebrate his lasting impact on Auburn University and Auburn Athletics for all time."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

