College Football Arizona State starting quarterback Jaden Rashada enters transfer portal Updated Apr. 18, 2024 9:15 p.m. ET

Arizona State starting quarterback Jaden Rashada is entering the transfer portal.

Rashada announced his decision on the social platform X on Thursday, thanking coach Kenny Dillingham and his staff.

"A special thank you to coach Dilly!" Rashada wrote. "One of a kind coach who is the same person every day and cares about the university and his players. Thanks for sharing your passion and knowledge of the game with me. With that being said I'll be entering the transfer portal seeking the best fit for my career."

Rashada earned the starting job out of training camp as a freshman, but missed nine games with a knee injury before returning for the season finale against rival Arizona. He threw for 485 yards and four touchdowns with three interceptions on 44-of-82 passing in three games.

Rashada initially committed to Miami before decommitting to play at Florida. He later asked to get out of an NIL deal and transferred to Arizona State.

Rashada was limited in spring drills due to offseason thumb surgery.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

