College Football
Arizona State on verge of hiring Kenny Dillingham as head coach
College Football

Arizona State on verge of hiring Kenny Dillingham as head coach

1 hour ago

Arizona State was finalizing a deal Saturday night to make Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham the youngest head football coach in a Power 5 conference.

A person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press that the 32-year-old Phoenix native was on the verge of becoming the head coach at the school he graduated from just 10 years ago.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because contract details still need to be worked out.

Sports Illustrated was first to report Arizona State was targeting Dillingham.

Arizona State fired Herman Edwards in September after a 1-2 start. The football program is also facing an NCAA investigation for alleged violations of recruiting rules committed under Edwards.

Dillingham began his coaching career at Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, Arizona, before being hired as an offensive analysis by then-Arizona State coach Todd Graham in 2014.

He has served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Memphis, Auburn, Florida State and Oregon this season.

Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson took a calculated gamble in 2018 with the hiring of Edwards, a former NFL coach and TV analyst.

The loquacious coach won over Arizona State’s fan base his first couple of seasons, proving to be an adept recruiter while leading the Sun Devils to consecutive bowl appearances.

Arizona State couldn’t sustain the success on the field and the program fell into the NCAA’s crosshairs for hosting recruits on campus during an NCAA-mandated COVID-19 dead period in 2020.

Edwards was fired a day after the Sun Devils lost to Eastern Michigan of the Mid-American Conference as heavy home favorites. He went 46-26 in five seasons at Arizona State, including 17-14 in the Pac-12.

Running backs coach Shaun Aguano served as interim coach and went 2-7 to close out the season, including a loss to rival Arizona in the finale.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Heisman Watch: Caleb Williams, Max Duggan shine bright
College Football

Heisman Watch: Caleb Williams, Max Duggan shine bright

1 hour ago
College Football highlights: USC, Kansas State, Penn State win big
College Football

College Football highlights: USC, Kansas State, Penn State win big

2 hours ago
Texas A&M spoils No. 5 LSU's College Football Playoff hopes
College Football

Texas A&M spoils No. 5 LSU's College Football Playoff hopes

2 hours ago
Michigan CFP title odds on move after OSU win; Caleb Williams new Heisman favorite
Gambling

Michigan CFP title odds on move after OSU win; Caleb Williams new Heisman favorite

2 hours ago
'A locker room of heroes': Michigan's toughness again wins out vs. Ohio State
College Football

'A locker room of heroes': Michigan's toughness again wins out vs. Ohio State

3 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes