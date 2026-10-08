CFB Pick 'Em: Top Week 6 Games, Including Alabama-Georgia, Oregon-UCLA, More
College football’s Week 6 brings a rivalry renewed, unbeaten teams on a collision course and a potential game of the year.
The action kicks off Friday night with a Big Ten showdown between Iowa and Washington. Can the Huskies avoid a third straight loss?
Then on "Big Noon Kickoff," undefeated Indiana heads to Lincoln to face undefeated Nebraska. Can the Cornhuskers knock off the defending national champions and get their biggest win of the Matt Rhule era?
The Red River Rivalry also returns as No. 1 Texas faces Oklahoma. Can the Sooners pull off a program-changing upset before their season slips further away?
Out west, Bob Chesney has been one of the season’s best stories, leading UCLA to a 4-0 start and already surpassing last season’s win total. But his first major test awaits Saturday in Eugene. Can the Bruins upset Oregon and announce themselves as true Big Ten contenders?
And in Tuscaloosa, Alabama and Georgia meet in what could be the game of the year. Both teams are 5-0, ranked in the top six and have won every game by double digits. Who will stay unbeaten in this highly anticipated SEC showdown?
Here are our expert picks for the biggest matchups of the Week 6 college football season.
2026 College Football Expert Picks Week 6
College football Saturday in Week 6 features some notable big games, including No. 1 Texas at Oklahoma (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN), No. 6 Alabama at No. 2 Georgia (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN) and No. 21 UCLA at No. 13 Oregon (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS).
The Joel Klatt Show
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