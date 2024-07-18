College Football Alabama reportedly naming football field after former head coach Nick Saban Published Jul. 18, 2024 8:56 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Nick Saban's legacy at the University of Alabama is being honored in another big way, as reports claim the school is planning to rename its football field after him.

Tide Illustrated was the first to report the news that Saban, who recently retired after 17 seasons at the helm in Tuscaloosa, will be honored with the Nick Saban Field inside Bryant-Denny Stadium this coming season.

The 72-year-old recorded 292 wins as a head coach in his 26-year coaching career, the sixth-most in FBS history and 12th-most in college football history, regardless of division.

While Saban already has a statue at Alabama, located on the Walk of Champions, having his name on the field is a fitting gesture for the man who led the Crimson Tide to six national titles.

ESPN also reported a meeting of the Alabama system board of trustees will be held on Friday, and the "consideration of resolution approving a naming at Bryant-Denny Stadium at UA" has been included on the agenda.

If passed, a dedication ceremony is expected to be held during the Crimson Tide's Week 2 face-off against South Florida on Sept. 7.

