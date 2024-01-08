College Football
Alabama football defensive coordinator Kevin Steele reportedly retiring
Alabama defensive coordinator Kevin Steele is retiring, ending his third stint on Nick Saban's staff in Tuscaloosa after just one year, according to a report from ESPN.

Steele was Saban's first defensive coordinator at Alabama, running the Crimson Tide defense in 2007 and 2008. After three years as defensive coordinator at Clemson, Steele returned to Alabama as the director of player personnel in 2013 and linebackers coach in 2014. He returned to Alabama again in 2023 as defensive coordinator after serving in the same role at LSU, Auburn and Miami

Alabama ranked 18th in total defense and 16th in scoring defense in 2023, allowing 316 yards and 19 points per game. Under the 66-year-old Steele, true freshman safety Caleb Downs blossomed into one of the best defensive players in the country in his first collegiate season.

Saban will now be looking for his second defensive coordinator in as many seasons after Steele replaced Pete Golding, who left for Ole Miss after the 2022 season. Alabama has had four defensive coordinators since longtime Saban assistant Kirby Smart left to become the head coach at Georgia after winning the 2015 national championship with the Crimson Tide. 

