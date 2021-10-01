College Football By The Numbers: Four ranked matchups are at the forefront of Saturday's action 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

To say Saturday's slate of college football games is loaded would be an understatement, with four matchups between ranked teams on the docket.

Here are the key stats to know for a number of the marquee matchups set for Week 5.

No. 8 Arkansas at No. 2 Georgia

12 p.m. ET on ESPN

11-4: Georgia leads the all-time series with 11 wins and only four losses.

11-6: Georgia's record against ranked opponents under head coach Kirby Smart.

8: Georgia has done most of its damage recently in the series, winning eight of the past nine meetings, the most recent being a 37-10 win at Arkansas last season.

23: The number of total points that the Georgia defense has allowed so far this season.

No. 8: Arkansas is ranked in the top 10 (No. 8) for the first time since being ranked No. 8 in 2012.

20: Just one team has reached the 20-point mark against Arkansas this season, which was Texas (21).

7-0: J.T. Daniels' record as the starting quarterback at Georgia.

No. 7. Cincinnati at No. 9 Notre Dame

2:30 p.m. ET on NBC

2: This is only the second meeting between both schools, with Notre Dame winning the only previous matchup in 1900.

100-19-1: Notre Dame has 100 wins and only 19 losses to teams currently in the American Athletic Conference, as well as one tie.

9: Notre Dame leads the country with nine interceptions as a team on the season.

24: Under head coach Brian Kelly, Notre Dame has won 24 straight games in which they score at least 40 points.

26: The number of consecutive home games that Notre Dame has won.

12: Cincinnati has won 12 of its last 13 games dating back to last season and is looking to start 4-0 for the second straight season.

23: Cincinnati has won 23 straight games in which is has scored at least 30 points, all under current head coach Luke Fickell.

43: The number of points Cincinnati averages per game, which ranks ninth in the country.

No. 12 Ole Miss at No. 1 Alabama

3:30 p.m. ET on CBS

52-10-2: Alabama leads the all-time series with 52 wins out of the 63 matchups with Ole Miss, including five straight.

111: The total number of points scored in last season's matchup, which Alabama won 63-48.

10: Ole Miss ranks in the top 10 in the country in five separate categories: scoring offense (52.7), total offense (635.3), rushing offense (298.7), turnovers lost (2) and fourth down conversion (0.857)

12: The highest ranking for Ole Miss since being ranked in the same spot during the 2016 season.

15: The number of consecutive games in which Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral has thrown a touchdown pass, one behind Eli Manning for the second longest streak in school history.

385: The number of total yards Corral averages per game, which leads the SEC and is third in the country overall.

30: Alabama has scored at least 30 points in 30 consecutive games, the longest current streak in the FBS. The Tide could tie UCF's record of 31 consecutive games with 30 points on Saturday.

23-0: Nick Saban's record against former assistant coaches. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was the Alabama offensive coordinator from 2014 through 2016. Saban has won both of his former matchups against Kiffin.

No. 21 Baylor at No. 19 Oklahoma State

7 p.m. ET on ESPN2

21-18: Oklahoma State leads the all-time series with 21 wins and 18 losses, winning the last matchup 42-3 at Baylor last season.

5: Though Oklahoma State leads the all-time series, Baylor has won five of the last seven matchups.

271.8: The number of rushing yards Baylor averages per game, ranking sixth nationally.

8: Baylor leads the Big 12 with eight fourth-down conversions so far this season.

11: Baylor is one of 11 teams in the country that have not thrown an interception yet this season.

33: An Oklahoma State win would mark the 33rd for head coach Mike Gundy against ranked opponents, trailing only Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney for most wins against AP Top 25 teams at their current schools.

74: Oklahoma State has won 74 consecutive games when holding its opponent to fewer than 20 points.

42-3: Dating back to 2000, Oklahoma State is 42-3 when not committing a turnover.

