4 Takeaways from No. 9 Georgia's Statement Win Over No. 5 Ole Miss

Down go the Rebels! No. 9 Georgia (6-1) outlasted No. 5 Ole Miss (6-1), 43-35, on Saturday to hand the SEC rival its first loss in an instant classic in Athens.

The back-and-forth battle between two top-10 teams saw points aplenty from both sides. But in the end, the Bulldogs managed to hang on because of a few timely defensive stops and, arguably, their best offensive showing led by a locked-in Gunner Stockton.

Here are four takeaways from Saturday's game:

1. Bulldogs prevail behind quarterback Gunner Stockton's best game

All eyes were on Stockton and his weapons, and they didn't disappoint. The redshirt junior guided Georgia within one point of its season-high total, including a 23-point second half, en route to finishing an efficient 26-of-31 for 289 yards and four touchdowns. He also logged 10 carries for 59 yards, highlighted by a 22-yard touchdown.

Tight end Lawson Luckie was the main beneficiary of Stockton's big day, as the junior turned in his best game: five receptions for 43 yards and a single-game career-high three touchdowns.

Saturday's offensive explosion may be encouraging in some regards for head coach Kirby Smart, but it's worth noting the matchup did continue a concerning storyline — UGA has now been outscored in the first half in four of their first five SEC contests (83-75).

ATHENS, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 18: Gunner Stockton #14 of the Georgia Bulldogs runs for Georgia's second touchdown during the game between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on October 18, 2025 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

2. Georgia's defense steps up down the stretch

Neither defense was anything to write home about, but Georgia's unit clamped down when the team needed it most.

After trailing 21-20 at halftime, Georgia allowed 14 Ole Miss points in the third quarter before shutting down the Rebels in the fourth quarter, allowing the offense to put up 17 points of its own.

The defense's best moments came in the fourth when it forced two three-and-outs and a turnover downs on the Rebels' final three drives.

Smart would likely prefer less drama to close games, but if the Bulldogs aren't able to channel the dominant defenses of years past, furious second-half rallies from their offense may have to become the new norm going forward.

3. Chambliss' continued statistical dominance not enough

Trinidad Chambliss has yet to throw for less than 253 yards in five starts this season, a trend that continued Saturday. Chambliss, a Division II transfer from Ferris State, recorded a 19-of-36 outing for 263 yards and a TD. He also added nine carries for 42 yards and two scores on the ground.

ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 18: Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) runs the ball during the college football game between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Georgia Bulldogs on October 18th, 2025 at Sanford Stadium Bobby Dodd Stadium in Athens, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

4. How will both teams respond after an offensive slugfest?

For Georgia, this game will be defined by its ability to outgain Ole Miss — 144 to 13 in the fourth and hold the Rebels scoreless. However, both teams, particularly Kirby's once-vaunted defense, will likely leave this one feeling like there's plenty of room for improvement after combining for 861 yards of offense and 78 points.

Up next on Ole Miss' slate is a date with No. 14 Oklahoma on the road next Saturday. Meanwhile, Georgia will enjoy a short break before returning against Florida on Nov. 1.