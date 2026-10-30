College Football
2026 NFL, CFB Odds: Best Bets For Minnesota-Indiana, Cardinals-Cowboys
College Football

2026 NFL, CFB Odds: Best Bets For Minnesota-Indiana, Cardinals-Cowboys

Published Oct. 30, 2026 6:55 p.m. ET
Sam Panayotovich
Sam Panayotovich
FOX Sports Betting Analyst

There’s not much to complain about after sweeping last weekend’s four-game slate. Everything went right, which felt fair after basically everything went wrong the weekend before. 

That’s sports betting in a nutshell — highs and lows, ups and downs.

Let’s stay the course with five more bets this week.

We know you’re here for informed wagers and I assure you I vet everything through multiple handicappers, oddsmakers and betting buddies who know what they’re doing. Those that do well in this racket know the "how, what and why" and that’s always my goal.

Also, this will never be the place for a million picks or five-team parlays. These will always be the wagers I love the most and ones that I’m betting with my own money.  

Let’s go to work.

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

(2026 Record: 19-17-2, +0.3 units)

Fresh off the Fighting Illinis' surprising upset victory at home over Oregon, it’s time to fade ‘em. It be like that sometimes. Neither of these teams are anything special, but I do like the Terps in this spot with the fired-coach bump. Teams went 8-4 against the spread (ATS) with that situation last year. Mike Locksley is gone, and I imagine Maryland plays with a little extra life this weekend.

Sam PanayotovichSammy P's Pick: Maryland (+2.5)

 

Minnesota will struggle to score, but Indiana might, too. This is another physical defensive line the Hoosiers face after playing Nebraska, Ohio State and Michigan. This game probably won’t win any beauty pageants with all the stuffed runs and punts, but that’s the type of style the Golden Gophers love to play. Here’s hoping for a 27-13-type final score.

Sam PanayotovichSammy P's Pick: Minnesota (+20.5)

 

Air Force is down to QB3 Josh Johnson with injuries to Liam Szarka and Evan Medders, and that’s the stuff you love to read if you’re on UConn. Wise guys went to work on this number at +3 and +2.5, but I still like +1.5 at BetMGM and FanDuel. Some books offshore have the game listed at a PK. Long story short, my guys think UConn should be favored.

Sam PanayotovichSammy P's Pick: UConn (+1.5)

If the Ducks were a stock, they would be in the gutter. Before the season, I would’ve made Oregon a 22-point home favorite against Northwestern. My, how things have changed. The Cats have a pulse and are extremely well coached, with David Braun and Chip Kelly. All that said, former Las Vegas bookmaker Ed Salmons told me, "Oregon feels like Texas." The Horns were a cheap, unwanted favorite last week and covered against Ole Miss. Time to Quack.

Sam PanayotovichSammy P's Pick: Oregon (-3.5)

 

The Dallas Cowboys are 7-point favorites with that defense?! The defense that let Tanner McKee and the depleted Eagles offense hang around for three quarters? Arizona head coach Mike LaFleur told reporters Friday that running back Jeremiyah Love is good to go, a great sign for a frisky Cardinals team that beat the L.A. Rams two weeks ago. The Cards will be able to move the ball and this total says both teams will score.

Sam PanayotovichSammy P's Pick: Cardinals (+7)

 
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