College Football 2025 Wyoming Football Predictions: Cowboys Ranked 104th in RJ Young's Ultimate 136 Published Aug. 10, 2025 9:20 p.m. ET

This isn't your average college football ranking.

My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:

Who do I think is good?

Why do I think they're good?

What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?

Here is a look at where Wyoming lands in my Ultimate 136.

Wyoming ranking: 104

Last year’s ranking: 84

Top player: TE John Michael Gyllenborg: Second-team All-Mountain West selection last season; led Wyoming in receiving yards per game at 47.2 and was tied for the team lead in touchdown catches (3).

[Wyoming's 2025 schedule]

RJ’s take: The Cowboys had a rough ride in 2024. They finished 3-9 in Jay Sawvel’s first season at the helm and didn't have a good enough defense to win most games. That’s concerning because when Sawvel was defensive coordinator at Wyoming in 2023, the team finished 9-4 and was more than credible. With eight of 13 portal pickups coming from the FCS or lower divisions, the Cowboys might be in for another rough campaign.

Wyoming Win Total Odds: Over 5.5 (+124) Under 5.5 (-150)

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him at @RJ_Young.

