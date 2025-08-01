2025 Wyoming Football Predictions: Cowboys Ranked 104th in RJ Young's Ultimate 136
This isn't your average college football ranking.
My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:
- Who do I think is good?
- Why do I think they're good?
- What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?
Here is a look at where Wyoming lands in my Ultimate 136.
Wyoming ranking: 104
Last year’s ranking: 84
Top player: TE John Michael Gyllenborg: Second-team All-Mountain West selection last season; led Wyoming in receiving yards per game at 47.2 and was tied for the team lead in touchdown catches (3).
RJ’s take: The Cowboys had a rough ride in 2024. They finished 3-9 in Jay Sawvel’s first season at the helm and didn't have a good enough defense to win most games. That’s concerning because when Sawvel was defensive coordinator at Wyoming in 2023, the team finished 9-4 and was more than credible. With eight of 13 portal pickups coming from the FCS or lower divisions, the Cowboys might be in for another rough campaign.
[Check out RJ Young's Ultimate 136 College Football Rankings here]
Wyoming Win Total Odds: Over 5.5 (+124) Under 5.5 (-150)
Have an issue with my rankings? Think your alma mater is too low, or your school's rival is too high? Get at me on X, @RJ_Young, and I'll select my favorite tweets and respond to them in a future article.
RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him at @RJ_Young.
-
Defining Success For Ohio State, Michigan and Other Top Programs in 2025
'Humble and Hungry': Indiana Isn't Settling Under Curt Cignetti
2026 NFL Draft No. 1 Pick Odds: Arch Drops After Archie's Comments
-
UNC Under 7.5 Wins One Of The Most Popular Tickets Across The Country
Which 10 Players Have The Most Single-Game Passing Yards in FBS History?
Top 25 college athletes with highest NIL valuations
-
Joel Klatt's 2025 College Football Rankings: Does Penn State Stay on Top?
SEC Football Champions: Complete list of winners by year
Arch Manning No. 1 Pick in 2026 NFL Draft? 'He'll be at Texas,' says Archie
-
Defining Success For Ohio State, Michigan and Other Top Programs in 2025
'Humble and Hungry': Indiana Isn't Settling Under Curt Cignetti
2026 NFL Draft No. 1 Pick Odds: Arch Drops After Archie's Comments
-
UNC Under 7.5 Wins One Of The Most Popular Tickets Across The Country
Which 10 Players Have The Most Single-Game Passing Yards in FBS History?
Top 25 college athletes with highest NIL valuations
-
Joel Klatt's 2025 College Football Rankings: Does Penn State Stay on Top?
SEC Football Champions: Complete list of winners by year
Arch Manning No. 1 Pick in 2026 NFL Draft? 'He'll be at Texas,' says Archie