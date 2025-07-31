2025 UMass Football Predictions: Minutemen Ranked 135th in RJ Young's Ultimate 136
This isn't your average college football ranking.
My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:
- Who do I think is good?
- Why do I think they're good?
- What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?
Here is a look at where UMass lands in my Ultimate 136.
UMass ranking: 135
Last year’s ranking: 112
Top player: WR Ty Harding: Averaged 17.6 yards per reception last season and caught 5 touchdowns.
RJ's take: Perhaps no FBS program is more out of its depth than the Minutemen, who have been a doormat in this sport for nearly two decades. After wandering the Independent wilderness for nine years with just 18 wins to show for it, they've returned to the Mid-American Conference.
First-year head coach Joe Harasmyiak brought in 34 transfers, including former Yale quarterback Grant Jordan, former Utah quarterback Brandon Rose, former Harvard offensive lineman Mike Entwistle, former Jackson State defensive end Josh Nobles and former Concord University (D-II) safety Kendall Bournes.
If nothing else, it will be an eclectic bunch. I'd love to know what music plays in this locker room.
[Check out RJ Young's Ultimate 136 College Football Rankings here]
UMass Win Total Odds: Over 3.5 (-128) Under 3.5 (+104)
Have an issue with my rankings? Think your alma mater is too low, or your school's rival is too high? Get at me on X, @RJ_Young, and I'll select my favorite tweets and respond to them in a future article.
RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him at @RJ_Young.
-
Defining Success For Ohio State, Michigan and Other Top Programs in 2025
'Humble and Hungry': Indiana Isn't Settling Under Curt Cignetti
2026 NFL Draft No. 1 Pick Odds: Arch Drops After Archie's Comments
-
UNC Under 7.5 Wins One Of The Most Popular Tickets Across The Country
Which 10 Players Have The Most Single-Game Passing Yards in FBS History?
Top 25 college athletes with highest NIL valuations
-
Joel Klatt's 2025 College Football Rankings: Does Penn State Stay on Top?
SEC Football Champions: Complete list of winners by year
Arch Manning No. 1 Pick in 2026 NFL Draft? 'He'll be at Texas,' says Archie
-
Defining Success For Ohio State, Michigan and Other Top Programs in 2025
'Humble and Hungry': Indiana Isn't Settling Under Curt Cignetti
2026 NFL Draft No. 1 Pick Odds: Arch Drops After Archie's Comments
-
UNC Under 7.5 Wins One Of The Most Popular Tickets Across The Country
Which 10 Players Have The Most Single-Game Passing Yards in FBS History?
Top 25 college athletes with highest NIL valuations
-
Joel Klatt's 2025 College Football Rankings: Does Penn State Stay on Top?
SEC Football Champions: Complete list of winners by year
Arch Manning No. 1 Pick in 2026 NFL Draft? 'He'll be at Texas,' says Archie