College Football 2025 UMass Football Predictions: Minutemen Ranked 135th in RJ Young's Ultimate 136 Published Aug. 10, 2025 9:07 p.m. ET

This isn't your average college football ranking.

My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:

Who do I think is good?

Why do I think they're good?

What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?

Here is a look at where UMass lands in my Ultimate 136.

UMass ranking: 135

Last year’s ranking: 112

Top player: WR Ty Harding: Averaged 17.6 yards per reception last season and caught 5 touchdowns.

RJ's take: Perhaps no FBS program is more out of its depth than the Minutemen, who have been a doormat in this sport for nearly two decades. After wandering the Independent wilderness for nine years with just 18 wins to show for it, they've returned to the Mid-American Conference.

First-year head coach Joe Harasmyiak brought in 34 transfers, including former Yale quarterback Grant Jordan, former Utah quarterback Brandon Rose, former Harvard offensive lineman Mike Entwistle, former Jackson State defensive end Josh Nobles and former Concord University (D-II) safety Kendall Bournes.

If nothing else, it will be an eclectic bunch. I'd love to know what music plays in this locker room.

UMass Win Total Odds: Over 3.5 (-128) Under 3.5 (+104)

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him at @RJ_Young.

