College Football 2025 Ohio Football Predictions: Bobcats Ranked 71st in RJ Young's Ultimate 136 Published Aug. 10, 2025

This isn't your average college football ranking.

My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:

Who do I think is good?

Why do I think they're good?

What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?

Here is a look at where Ohio lands in my Ultimate 136.

Ohio ranking: 71

Last year’s ranking: 117

Top player: S DJ Walker: Started every game for Ohio last season, recorded 53 total tackles, 7 tackles for loss and 7 pass breakups; named to Second Team All-MAC last season.

[Ohio's 2025 schedule]

RJ's take: Brian Smith follows one of the toughest acts in the sport. His predecessor, Tim Albin, won at least 10 games in Athens, Ohio, over the past three years. Albin watched Kurtis Rourke bolt to Indiana and lead the Hoosiers to their most successful season in school history, and the Bobcats still picked up 11 wins on their 2024 schedule.

Ohio has got speed and experience in the backfield in the form of quarterback Parker Navarro and running back Sieh Bangura. They'll play behind a mostly new offensive line with just 20 starts by offensive linemen returning to the Bobcats' front five.

Check out RJ Young's Ultimate 136 College Football Rankings here

Ohio Win Total Odds: Over 7.5 (+112) Under 7.5 (-138)

Have an issue with my rankings? Think your alma mater is too low, or your school's rival is too high?

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him at @RJ_Young.

