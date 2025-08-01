College Football 2025 Northwestern Football Predictions: Wildcats Ranked 55th in RJ Young's Ultimate 136 Published Aug. 10, 2025 10:17 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

This isn't your average college football ranking.

My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:

Who do I think is good?

Why do I think they're good?

What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?

Here is a look at where Northwestern lands in my Ultimate 136.

Northwestern ranking: 55

Last year’s ranking: 75

Top player: QB Preston Stone: Threw for 3,197 yards in 2023 at SMU, fourth-most in the ACC and 26th in FBS; appeared in seven games with four starts for SMU last season.

[Northwestern's 2025 schedule]

RJ's take: Former South Dakota State offensive coordinator Zach Lujan will partner with former SMU QB Preston Stone and look to improve an offense that was among the worst in the Big Ten last year. Stone will be throwing the ball to former South Dakota State WR Griffin Wilde this year, but can they produce points for a team that opens the season with two of their first three games against Tulane and Oregon?

[Check out RJ Young's Ultimate 136 College Football Rankings here]

Northwestern Win Total Odds: Over 3.5 (-192) Under 3.5 (+154)

