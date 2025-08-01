College Football 2025 New Mexico Football Predictions: Lobos Ranked 122nd in RJ Young's Ultimate 136 Published Aug. 10, 2025 9:17 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

This isn't your average college football ranking.

My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:

Who do I think is good?

Why do I think they're good?

What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?

Here is a look at where New Mexico lands in my Ultimate 136.

New Mexico ranking: 122

Last year’s ranking: 118

Top player: RB Scottre Humphrey: Was First Team All-Big Sky last season at Montana State, rushing for 1,386 yards.

[New Mexico's 2025 schedule]

RJ’s take: Tony Sanchez’s Aggies couldn't score with any consistency in 2024. In fact, they scored 28 points or more just five times and won only three games last year. They could at least run the ball then. Now, with six of the seven offensive linemen who played the most snaps for New Mexico gone, that's not going to help its strength in 2025.

[ Check out RJ Young's Ultimate 136 College Football Rankings here ]

New Mexico Win Total Odds: Over 3.5 (+130) Under 3.5 (-160)

Have an issue with my rankings? Think your alma mater is too low, or your school's rival is too high?

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him at @RJ_Young.

