College Football 2025 Navy Football Predictions: Midshipmen Ranked 63rd in RJ Young's Ultimate 136 Updated Aug. 10, 2025

This isn't your average college football ranking.

My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:

Who do I think is good?

Why do I think they're good?

What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?

Here is a look at where Navy lands in my Ultimate 136.

Navy ranking: 63

Last year’s ranking: 108

Top player: QB Blake Norvath: Had 1,246 rushing yards last season, the third-most of any FBS QB last season; had 17 rush TDs, tied for the fifth-most of all FBS QBs; the third QB in school history to rush and pass for more than 1,200 yards in the same season.

[Navy's 2025 schedule]

RJ's take: Midshipmen coach Brian Newberry has QB Blake Horvath back, and that could mean bad news once again for the American Conference. Navy, when it has a star QB — from Malcolm Perry to Keenan Reynolds — can win 10 games like it did last year and stamp an upset like it did against Oklahoma in the Armed Forces Bowl.

The question for Navy to answer is simple: Was last year a fluke or a sign of dominance to come from an academy in the age of revenue-sharing, NIL-moneymaking and rampant transfer portal movement?

Let's find out if every bone in the Midshipmen program is a spar, and when it spits, it spits tar.

[Check out RJ Young's Ultimate 136 College Football Rankings here]

Navy Win Total Odds: Over 8.5 (-134) Under 8.5 (+110)

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports.

