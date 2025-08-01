College Football 2025 Maryland Football Predictions: Terrapins Ranked 76th in RJ Young's Ultimate 136 Updated Aug. 10, 2025 10:25 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

This isn't your average college football ranking.

My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:

Who do I think is good?

Why do I think they're good?

What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?

Here is a look at where Maryland lands in my Ultimate 136.

Maryland ranking: 76

Last year’s ranking: 33

Top player: WR Jalil Farooq: Started 25 games in four seasons at Oklahoma, totaled 89 receptions for 1,287 yards and 7 TDs; also returned 32 kickoffs for 708 yards.

[Maryland's 2025 schedule]

RJ's take: After watching QB Billy Edwards transfer to Wisconsin, Mike Locksley hopes former UCLA QB Justyn Martin can help him get his offense back on track and put that 4-8 2024 season in the rearview mirror after what had been three-straight seasons of seven wins or more.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Terrapins were balanced in 2024 — equally awful on both sides of the ball. They scored the 101st most points among 134 teams (23.7) and allowed the 105th most among 134 teams (30.4). Locksley knows he can’t afford to endure another season like that. Adding insult to injury is seeing star running back Roman Hemby transfer to Indiana.

It might feel like the Terrapins need time to rebuild, even in the age of the instantaneously competitive roster, but the schedule is forgiving, with their toughest games being Indiana and Michigan, and both of those are coming to Maryland.

[Check out RJ Young's Ultimate 136 College Football Rankings here]

Maryland Win Total Odds: Over 4.5 (+104) Under 4.5 (-128)

Have an issue with my rankings? Think your alma mater is too low, or your school's rival is too high? Get at me on X, @RJ_Young , and I'll select my favorite tweets and respond to them in a future article.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him at @RJ_Young.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Football Maryland Terrapins

share