2025 Heisman Watch: Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza Reclaims Top Spot
2025 Heisman Watch: Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza Reclaims Top Spot

Published Oct. 19, 2025 12:39 a.m. ET

The Heisman Trophy race continues to shift with each passing Saturday — and Week 8 was no exception.

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza reclaimed the top spot after another stellar performance, while former front-runner Carson Beck stumbled. Mendoza now leads a crowded field of elite passers that includes Alabama’s Ty Simpson and Ohio State’s Julian Sayin, both of whom delivered strong outings in Week 8.

Here’s a look at our 2025 Heisman Watch following the eighth full Saturday of the season.

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana: +260

Fernando Mendoza has led Indiana to a 7-0 record, a mark the Hoosiers have now achieved in consecutive seasons. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Mendoza reclaimed the top spot after leading the Hoosiers to their seventh straight win, throwing for 332 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-13 victory over Michigan State. His résumé continues to shine thanks to consistently strong statistical performances and a signature road win at Oregon.

Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama: +300

Ty Simspon has led Alabama to four straight wins over SEC conference opponents ranked inside the AP Top 25. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Simpson led Alabama to its fourth straight win over an AP Top 25 opponent, throwing for 253 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-20 victory over Tennessee. 

Through seven games, Simpson is completing 70.2% of his passes for 1,931 yards, with 18 touchdowns and just one interception.

Julian Sayin, QB, Ohio State: +400

Julian Sayin is the most accurate passer in the NCAA, with a completion percentage of 80%. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Sayin and No. 1 Ohio State kept rolling with a dominant 34-0 win over Wisconsin. The sophomore quarterback completed 36 of 42 passes for a career-high 393 yards and four touchdowns, raising his NCAA-best completion percentage to 80%.

Marcel Reed, QB, Texas A&M: +1000

Marcell Reed threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns on Saturday against Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Reed and the Aggies squeaked out a 45-42 win over Arkansas — a game they likely would have lost without Reed’s heroics. The sophomore threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns, while adding 55 rushing yards and another score. Texas A&M remains unbeaten and controls its own destiny in the SEC.

Gunner Stockton, QB, Georgia: +1300

Gunnar Stockton led Georgia to a comeback win on Saturday as the Bulldogs outscored Ole Miss 17-0 in the fourth quarter.  (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Stockton found his way into the Heisman conversation on the back of a 43-35 comeback win over No. 5 Ole Miss. He threw for 289 yards and four touchdowns and was a perfect 6-of-6 for 71 yards and two touchdowns during the final quarter, in which the Bulldogs outscored the Rebels 17-0.

Dante Moore, QB, Oregon: +1500

Oregon bounced back from its first loss of the season behind four touchdown passes from Dante Moore. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

After a poor showing against Indiana, Moore rebounded with a strong statistical performance to vault him back into the Heisman Trophy picture. He threw for 290 yards and four touchdowns in the Ducks' 56-10 win over Rutgers. 

