2025 Heisman Watch: Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza Reclaims Top Spot
The Heisman Trophy race continues to shift with each passing Saturday — and Week 8 was no exception.
Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza reclaimed the top spot after another stellar performance, while former front-runner Carson Beck stumbled. Mendoza now leads a crowded field of elite passers that includes Alabama’s Ty Simpson and Ohio State’s Julian Sayin, both of whom delivered strong outings in Week 8.
Here’s a look at our 2025 Heisman Watch following the eighth full Saturday of the season.
Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana: +260
Fernando Mendoza has led Indiana to a 7-0 record, a mark the Hoosiers have now achieved in consecutive seasons. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Mendoza reclaimed the top spot after leading the Hoosiers to their seventh straight win, throwing for 332 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-13 victory over Michigan State. His résumé continues to shine thanks to consistently strong statistical performances and a signature road win at Oregon.
Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama: +300
Ty Simspon has led Alabama to four straight wins over SEC conference opponents ranked inside the AP Top 25. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Simpson led Alabama to its fourth straight win over an AP Top 25 opponent, throwing for 253 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-20 victory over Tennessee.
Through seven games, Simpson is completing 70.2% of his passes for 1,931 yards, with 18 touchdowns and just one interception.
Julian Sayin, QB, Ohio State: +400
Julian Sayin is the most accurate passer in the NCAA, with a completion percentage of 80%. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)
Sayin and No. 1 Ohio State kept rolling with a dominant 34-0 win over Wisconsin. The sophomore quarterback completed 36 of 42 passes for a career-high 393 yards and four touchdowns, raising his NCAA-best completion percentage to 80%.
Marcel Reed, QB, Texas A&M: +1000
Marcell Reed threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns on Saturday against Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Reed and the Aggies squeaked out a 45-42 win over Arkansas — a game they likely would have lost without Reed’s heroics. The sophomore threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns, while adding 55 rushing yards and another score. Texas A&M remains unbeaten and controls its own destiny in the SEC.
Gunner Stockton, QB, Georgia: +1300
Gunnar Stockton led Georgia to a comeback win on Saturday as the Bulldogs outscored Ole Miss 17-0 in the fourth quarter. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Stockton found his way into the Heisman conversation on the back of a 43-35 comeback win over No. 5 Ole Miss. He threw for 289 yards and four touchdowns and was a perfect 6-of-6 for 71 yards and two touchdowns during the final quarter, in which the Bulldogs outscored the Rebels 17-0.
Dante Moore, QB, Oregon: +1500
Oregon bounced back from its first loss of the season behind four touchdown passes from Dante Moore. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)
After a poor showing against Indiana, Moore rebounded with a strong statistical performance to vault him back into the Heisman Trophy picture. He threw for 290 yards and four touchdowns in the Ducks' 56-10 win over Rutgers.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
2025 College Football Week 8 Odds: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Expert Picks, Best Bets
Curt Cignetti, Indiana Agree to Deal That Makes Him 3rd-Highest-Paid CFB Coach
2025 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets for USC-Notre Dame, Eagles-Vikings
-
Carson Beck Throws 4 Interceptions as No. 2 Miami Falls to Louisville
College Football’s Best-Kept Secret: Demond Williams Jr. Is a Nightmare to Defend
College Football Week 8 Picks, Preview: What To Expect in UW-Michigan, Ole Miss-Georgia
-
2025 College Football Odds: Back Low-Scoring 1st Quarter in Michigan-UW
2026 NFL Draft: Miami's Carson Beck Surges to Top of QB Prospects List
'I Had Stopped Coaching:' How Packers' Jeff Hafley Found Himself In His NFL Return
-
2025 College Football Week 8 Odds: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Expert Picks, Best Bets
Curt Cignetti, Indiana Agree to Deal That Makes Him 3rd-Highest-Paid CFB Coach
2025 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets for USC-Notre Dame, Eagles-Vikings
-
Carson Beck Throws 4 Interceptions as No. 2 Miami Falls to Louisville
College Football’s Best-Kept Secret: Demond Williams Jr. Is a Nightmare to Defend
College Football Week 8 Picks, Preview: What To Expect in UW-Michigan, Ole Miss-Georgia
-
2025 College Football Odds: Back Low-Scoring 1st Quarter in Michigan-UW
2026 NFL Draft: Miami's Carson Beck Surges to Top of QB Prospects List
'I Had Stopped Coaching:' How Packers' Jeff Hafley Found Himself In His NFL Return